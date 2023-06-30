trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2629101
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Aaliya Siddiqui Wants To Settle All Scores If She Returns As Wild Card Entry

Aaliya Siddiqui, who was recently eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2, accused Falak Naaz of being two faced and conspiring behind her back in the house. 

Mumbai: Nawazuddin Siddiqui's ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui has been evicted from 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season 2, and she says that if she gets a wild card entry, she will settle her scores with everyone. Aaliya was interacting with the media after her eviction from 'Bigg Boss OTT' Season 2, hosted by Salman Khan.

When asked about the possibility of a wild card entry, Aaliya said: "If I get one, I don't think I will let anything slide this time. They attacked my personal life, Bebika even said something about my daughter. If I go back, I think I'll settle score with everyone."

Aaliya is still unsure about why she was let go but found happiness from the positive feedback she got from the audience. She said: "I don't know the reason for my eviction, I seriously don't know, and I don't feel good about it. But when I came out, and I saw the audience reactions, and the way I was appreciated, I liked it. "People were talking positively about me, writing positive things about me. That is a big achievement for me. I am happy about the way the audience supported me."

Aaliya also revealed that Falak Naaz, TV actor Sheezan Khan's sister, was being two faced, targeting her for not opening up and conspiring behind her back.

