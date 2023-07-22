Abhishek Malhan's Brother Nischay Opens Up On His Bond With Manisha Rani, Says 'I Would Like Her To Be My Bhabhi'

New Delhi: Bigg Boss has always been a place for romance and couples. In the recent OTT season streaming only on JioCinema, one couple that has been trending and captivating audiences is #Abhisha – the adorable duo Abhishek Malhan and Manisha Rani. Their chemistry, filled with fun, masti, and dhamaal, has left fans delighted, both inside and outside the house.

Even Abhishek's brother, Nischay (Triggered Insaan), is a fan of their relationship. He recently said in an interview that he finds Manisha really sweet and enjoys her Bhojpuri-style accent a lot, and when she gets angry and speaks in English, it's super fun. He would be happy to have Manisha as his sister-in-law, aka "Bhabhi."

With everyone cheering for #Abhisha, fans are eagerly waiting to see more of their lovely moments on the show.



