Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan's Brother Nishchay Appreciates Manisha Rani For Her 'Real Personality'

New Delhi: In a surprising turn of events inside the Bigg Boss OTT house, Nishchay Malhan, the brother of contestant Abhishek Malhan, has expressed his admiration for fellow housemate Manisha Rani. Nishchay's appreciation comes as a pleasant surprise to fans and has further strengthened the bond between the two contestants.

Nishchay Malhan recently spoke highly of Manisha Rani, acknowledging her remarkable personality and unique qualities. He remarked, "I like Manisha as a person, and I love her accent! The way she talks so sweetly! I love her Bhojpuri accent! She's very real, and she is very straightforward!"

Manisha Rani, known for her honesty and down-to-earth nature, has garnered a significant fan base within the Bigg Boss OTT audience. Her genuine personality and unwavering spirit have struck a chord with viewers, and now, it seems, with Abhishek's brother as well.



Furthermore, Nishchay wholeheartedly approves of the hashtag #abhisha, which has been trending on social media platforms. The hashtag, created by fans to celebrate the beautiful friendship between Manisha and Abhishek, has gained immense popularity. Nishchay's endorsement of the hashtag serves as a testament to the bond formed between the two contestants and the positive impact they have had on each other's lives.

The audience has witnessed the camaraderie between Manisha and Abhishek, who have supported and encouraged one another throughout their Bigg Boss OTT journey. The hashtag #abhisha has become a rallying point for their fans, reflecting the admiration and respect they hold for this remarkable friendship.

With Nishchay Malhan expressing his appreciation for Manisha Rani, it is evident that her authenticity and charisma have transcended the confines of the Bigg Boss OTT house. As the show progresses, viewers eagerly anticipate how the dynamics between these individuals will unfold and how their bond will evolve.