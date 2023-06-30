Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akanksha Puri And Jad Hadid's Passionate 30-Sec Lip Kiss Shocks Contestants, Off-Camera Trolls Have a Field Day

New Delhi: Expect season 2 of Bigg Boss OTT to live up to its 'Over-the-top' masala entertainment. And matching up to the audiences' sky high expectations this time, a clipping has now gone viral from the live footage of the reality show where Akanksha Puri And Jad Hadid locked lips for a good 30-second task. Yes! And inside the house, it lifted the spirits of inmates.

A clipping of Akanksha Puri And Jad Hadid's passionate lip kiss has gone viral on the internet. So basically what happened was the duo was given a 'dare' to kiss each other on the lips for about a good 30 seconds. Avinash Sachdeva announced and later everyone decided that a time limit of 30 seconds is appropriate. As the two kissed, everyone cheered them on as it was part of a daring task. Manisha Rani, who has from day one expressed her fondness for Jad can be seen enjoying the task as well.

Reacting to Akanksha Puri And Jad Hadid's lip kiss, netizens had a field day sharing jokes and trolling them.

Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is hosted by Salman Khan who gives solid feedback to the inmates on weekends during 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode.



