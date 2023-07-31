Bigg Boss OTT 2: Akshara Singh Supports Manisha Rani After Weekend Ka Vaar, Says 'She Deserves All The Respect'

New Delhi: In a heartwarming gesture, renowned Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh has come forward to show her support for fellow contestant Manisha Rani on the popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT. Manisha, hailing from the small town of Munger, has been facing some challenges on the show as she becomes the target of criticism from fellow housemates. However, Akshara Singh is determined to shed light on Manisha's positive qualities and uplift her spirits.

Describing Manisha, Akshara affectionately tweeted, "@itsmanisharani comes from a small town and is a simple and sweet girl who loves to make people laugh with her sense of humour. She doesn't even understand sarcasm. Seeing what's happening, I wish I could just hug her tight. She deserves all the respect for staying so strong."

No matter what anyone says, I'm watching #BiggBossOTT just for @ItsManishaRani ! She brings so much joy to the show, and her dedication is unmatched. Keep shining, Manisha#ManishaRani July 16, 2023

Amidst the turbulence, Manisha Rani has earned the title of the "Entertainment Queen" of the Bigg Boss house. Despite being targeted by some contestants, her ability to win hearts with her genuine and vibrant personality has not gone unnoticed. Her carefree and cheerful demeanor has garnered her a significant fan following, both within the house and among the viewers.

Akshara Singh's support comes as a breath of fresh air in the competitive and often harsh environment of the Bigg Boss house. Her kind words and encouragement highlight the importance of solidarity and empathy among the contestants.

Manisha Rani's journey from a small town to the Bigg Boss OTT house showcases her determination and resilience, inspiring many who share similar backgrounds. Her dedication to making others smile through her humor has won the admiration of her fellow housemates and the audience alike.

Akshara Singh's message of support amplifies the need to acknowledge and appreciate the positive aspects of every individual, even in the midst of a competitive reality show. By recognizing Manisha's strength and charm, Akshara hopes to foster a more compassionate atmosphere within the house.

As the weeks progress on Bigg Boss OTT, it remains to be seen how Manisha Rani's journey unfolds, but one thing is certain: she has already won the hearts of many, thanks to her undeniable entertainment quotient and genuine spirit. And with Akshara Singh's support, she is sure to find the strength to overcome any challenges that come her way.

In the midst of drama and disagreements, let us remember that Bigg Boss OTT is not just a platform for competition, but also an opportunity to showcase the true essence of one's personality. Manisha Rani's positive presence in the house and the support from fellow contestants like Akshara Singh serve as a testament to the power of unity and camaraderie.