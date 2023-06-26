Bigg Boss OTT 2: Contestants To Take Part In 'Sock Puppet' Task, Fight Erupt Between Abhishek, Avinash

New Delhi: An exciting news for 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' buffs has just come in. The game is about to get more intense as housemates will be participating in the first-ever task of this season. Falaq Naaz's captaincy in the house has now come to an end and it's time for a thrilling competition to take place among the contestants.

The house will be divided into two teams - Black, consisting of Pooja Bhatt, Cyrus Broacha, Avinash Sachdev, Manisha Rani, Bebika Dhurve, and Falaq Naaz. Team White will have Jiya Shankar, Abhishek Malhan, Akanksha Puri, Jad Hadid, and Aliyaa Siddiqui. The task will require the housemates to create sock puppets, and the team that completes this challenge will earn valuable points.

The stakes are high as the top-scoring team will enjoy exclusive privileges, including getting a premium ration and a break from household chores.

This team vs. team task adds an extra layer of excitement to the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' journey. Stay tuned to see which team comes out on top and enjoys the benefits of victory!

On Sunday, Bigg Boss OTT 2 saw its first elimination after Puneet Superstar as Palak Purswami got evicted from the house for receiving least number of votes. Palak entered the house a day late with Akanksha Puri and she had to struggle for her stay by asking for Bigg Boss currency from other contestants. She is the former girlfriend of Avinash Sachdeva and an ex-friend of Jiya. However, during her week-long stay in the house, she managed to rekindle her friendship with Jiya. Palak's journey in the show came to an end on Sunday after she was evicted from the house.