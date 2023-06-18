'Bigg Boss OTT 2' Day 1 Highlights: Historic Eviction To Budding Friendships, Check Out What Happened In BB House

New Delhi: Day 1 at the Bigg Boss OTT house set the stage for an exhilarating journey filled with twists and turns. From a historic eviction to new contestants, budding friendships, and unexpected romantic sparks, the excitement was palpable as the second season of Bigg Boss OTT kicked off in grand style.

The housemates wasted no time in revealing their true selves and forming connections that promise to shape the dynamics of the season. Heartfelt conversations and personal life experiences were shared, creating an atmosphere of openness and vulnerability within the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house.

Renowned actress Pooja Bhatt shared her unique perspective on love, emphasizing the importance of independence and making decisions based on personal choices rather than seeking validation from a partner. Her candid mantra of following the heart and pursuing passions resonated with the viewers. Love was in the air as Jia and Hadid engaged in playful flirting, igniting a potential romantic angle within the house. Jia's confession of liking Hadid hinted at a budding relationship that could blossom as the season progresses.The irresistible Hadid made his mark as the new gym instructor, captivating the attention of Bebika and Manisha.

Their undeniable attraction created an atmosphere of playful flirtation and added an extra layer of intrigue to the dynamic of the house.

In a captivating conversation with Cyrus Broacha and Jiya Shankar, Pooja Bhatt revealed that her father, renowned filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, readily accepted the offer to participate in Bigg Boss OTT 2. His advice to her was simple yet profound - be authentic and genuine, avoiding the temptation to put on an act for the cameras.

In the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house, such friendships often last long when you share a common enemy. Bebika Purswani and Abhishek Malhan were seen bonding in the garden, engaging in back-bitching sessions about Manisha Rani, Jad Hadid, and Jiya Shankar`s Love Triangle.

This season, the audience becomes the ultimate decision-makers, adding an exciting twist to the game.

Puneet Sharma, popularly known as Puneet Superstar, has been unanimously evicted by the other contestants, leaving everyone shocked. The decision to evict Puneet was made by the housemates in response to his actions inside the house.

As the show progresses, it remains to be seen how this eviction will impact the dynamics within the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and influence the behaviour of the contestants. The audience eagerly awaits further updates and developments as the show continues its journey with the remaining contestants.



With the night still young, viewers are urged not to miss out on the live feed, available exclusively on JioCinema. Stay tuned to witness all the inside action unfold in real time.