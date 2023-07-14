Bigg Boss OTT 2 Day 26, Written Updates: In Pooja Bhatt vs Jiya Clash, Former Uses F-Word

New Delhi: Today's episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2 started on an amusing note where Abhishek teased Falaq for looking more gleeful after wild card contestants, Elvish and Aashika, had entered the house. Thereafter, Elvish complained that Avinash looks at him with a 'different eye'. Adding more fuel to the existing fire, Avinash teased Elvish that he needed to wear a deodorant while sleeping. Later on, Elvish, in conversation with Abhishek, criticized Falak for her choice of 'partner' (Avinash).

Taking their turns to play cupid, Manisha Rani ridiculed Bebika with Elvish's name. In return, Elvish tried to pair up Abhishek and Bebika.

On a serious cleaning spree, Manisha pointed out that the household chores were not being handled well. Manisha and Jiya ended up fighting over an unmade bed. Siding with Manisha, Abhishek also culminated in a confrontation with Avinash and Jiya.



Thereafter, Bigg Boss announced a task where in the participants were supposed to ignore the incoming guests who would be trying to accentuate reactions from the participants. As part of the task, social media influencers Miss Malini, Dipraj Jadhav, Snehil Mehra (BC Aunty), Danny Pandit and RJ Malishka entered the house. The guests tried to humorously evoke reactions from the contestants. Impressed with the performance, the Bigg Boss accoladed the contestants with premium ration.

The final challenge provoked a few intense connections - some steamy, some vexed. Three males of the house were supposed to enact like 'Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.' Not just did we witness the high-voltage performance of Jad and Bebika, the task also triggered some bitter face-offs between Abhishek and Bebika, followed by Elvish and Avinash.

The show ended on an acidic note as a bitter argument erupted between Avinash and Pooja over Jiya's 'changing relationships'. Among many sharp statements, Pooja termed Jiya as a 'three-year-old kid' and the fight lasted for an unpredictably long time, shaking the house upside down.

At a serious loss of words due to the fierce display of drama, get ready for more in the coming weeks, till then, keep watching Bigg Boss OTT 2.