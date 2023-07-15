Bigg Boss OTT 2, Day 29 Written Updates: Krushna Abhishek Replaces Salman Khan On Weekend Ka Vaar

New Delhi: Today's episode commenced with Pooja and Falaq discussing how Bebika sided with Elvish, the wild card contestant who has created a lot of buzz in the house.

After a fierce clash between Jiya and Pooja, Avinash tells Jad, "Jiya isn't able to help herself." Pooja, however, puts it across to Jiya that she's open to talk to her. Speaking against Jiya, Jad claimed that Jiya is selectively talking to him. Amid the high drama in the house, Jiya ends up crying.

While Avinash was cleaning up the floor, things got dirty between him and Elvish. Directing at Avinash, Elvish slurred, "Bewakoof ka bacha". This raged Avinash in turn, and he shouted the classic, "Baap pe mat jaa", repeatedly. Finding small space to vent out, Falaq targeted Bebika over her interference in Avinash and Elvish's argument. In the bedroom, Bebika and Manisha's brawl made Pooja go "Uffff."

cre Trending Stories

Ending the furious conflict between Pooja and Jiya, the duo sat down to clarify and the 'straight' conversation concluded with a hug and a kiss. While love tinted the relationship of Pooja and Jiya, historic best friends Bebika and Manisha spewed anger, triggering Manisha to use the B-word as Bebika accused her of 'showing different colours around men'.

Replacing Salman Khan, Krushna entered the house and had a head-on conversation with the contestants. Subjected to eat Vada Pav, Krushna termed Falaq as someone who does "Badi Badi Baatein, Vada Pao Khate."

Next in line, Avinash was roasted for not being the 'center of attraction' of the house as he had asserted upon arrival. Elvish was honoured with 'shawl' for bringing Avinash to the fore. On the other hand, Manisha was accused for leaving out her innocence and steering away from 'Entertainment'.

With promising entertainment and more drama coming ahead, unpredictable twists and surprises are surely underway in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Keep watching.