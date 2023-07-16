Bigg Boss OTT 2, Weekend Ka Vaar Written Updates: No Evictions This Week

New Delhi: Adding freshness to the season, comedienne Bharti Singh commenced the Weekend Ka Vaar Sunday episode with an enigmatic performance. Taking it a notch higher, Krushna Abhishek jumped in and romantically danced with Pooja Bhatt.

Taunting contestants for their in-house behaviour, Elvish was teased for provoking Avinash out of 'entertainment'. Thereafter, the contestants were asked to vote out a zero-worthy participant, Jiya and Aashika emerged successful.

In an attempt to spread positivity, choreographer and former Bigg Boss contestant Nishant Bhatt introduced a task where participants had to allege others with a few bitter adjectives. Elvish was subjected to 'Kadhvi Zubaan' by Pooja Bhatt. However, Jiya was called 'Ghamandi', 'Boring' and 'Kadhvi Zubaan'. During the task, Bebika and Manisha had a heated exchange on the stage itself. As Abhishek called Pooja 'Boring', the duo then had a harsh exchange of words.

To give the housemates another task and to promote her upcoming film, Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar added the spice by coupling people together for a competitive romantic paper dance. Though Avinash and Falaq's performance oozed out a lot of love, Abhishek and Jiya emerged victorious.

Thereafter, Aashika was given literal electric shocks while Abhishek was posed some serious questions. As a part of this week's BB Verse, Elvish has been voted as the assistant to all housemates.

True to Bigg Boss' promise of introducing unexpected twists, Krushna and Bharti announced that there will be no evictions this week. Going back to the house, Pooja comforted Aashika as she was crying heartbreakingly. Utterly unsettled with how housemates treated Aashika, Pooja confronted everyone and announced that she isn't made for this house. Seeing Pooja upset, Falak shed a few apologetic tears. Following the ongoing wet spree, Bebika bursted out crying as she felt insecure about her relationship with Pooja post the show.

As high dose of drama continues to rise in the house, coming days hint at more entertainment amid evolving love-hate relationships. Keep watching.