Bigg Boss OTT 2, Day 31 Written Updates: Jad Nominates Jiya, Housemates Are Shocked

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT House refreshes up with a fun banter between Bebika and Abhishek over Jiya and Abhi's love scene. Another fun banter goes on between Manisha and Elvish. Abhishek applies tikka with eyeliner on Aashika's forehead and Jiya gets possessive for him. Falaq and Jiya joke about Abhishek and Aashika's chemistry.

Bebika and Elvish's 'Kabir Preeti' banter makes everyone's funny bone tickled up. On the other hand, BB OTT 2's besties, Manisha Abhishek clear the air over the 'gyaani' statement. Aashika calls Manisha-Elvish's chemistry 'cringe,' later, Falaq and Jiya tell Bebika that Manisha made her look like a villain and she is looking better since their fight, Bebika takes it up to the heart.

The nomination task begins, a hungry lion enters the house and contestants are given the fate of each other. Elvish, Aashika, Avinash, Jad, Jiya and Falaq gets nominated. Jad shocks everyone by nominating Jiya, both try to clear the air but there is trouble in their paradise.

Abhishek and Bebika fight, again! Falaq, Bebika bitch about Manisha, and even Jad calls her 'double-faced.' Elvish opens up to Manisha about his distance from Aashika, says that her dressing sense bothers him.

Bebika breaks the locket with Abhishek's picture on it, Pooja Bhatt schools her.

Bebika falls on the floor while sitting on sofa, Abhishek calls out the poem 'Humpty Dumpty' for her. On the other hand, Aashika bursts out in tears, Abhishek and Manisha comfort her. Bebika and Manisha get into a fight over food wastage, Falaq takes Babika's back. Falaq calls Manisha 'not capable for captaincy.'

After the lights go out, Avinash and Falaq sit and discuss the other contestants, especially Jiya and Jad.