Bigg Boss OTT 2, Day 45 Written Updates: Abhishek, Manisha, Avinash's Parents Enter The House, Jad Receives Message From Daughter

New Delhi: It's a 'Shandaar' morning at Bigg Boss OTT 2 house with hugs, dance, and morning tea. The house has been turned into a BB Hotel and Elvish chooses Bar as his favourite spot. Jiya tries to tie the loose ends with Avinash but it doesn't help much. Bebika on the other hand, backs Jad and is against what Jiya said to him.

Abhishek defends Manisha Rani in front of Jiya as she tells him how Pooja Bhatt thinks he is influenced by Rani. The YouTuber says that 'My company is way better than her.' Abhishek, Elvish, and Manisha talk about Pooja's issues with Rani. Abhishek thinks now he is the villain and Rani is the supervillain of the house. The trio talks about Bigg Boss in a parallel universe where Avinash will win and Bebika is the heroine.

Pooja Bhatt calls Manisha Rani a 'narcissistic personality,' in front of Abhishek and Elvish. PB again, tries to tell Abhishek that he is influenced by Rani and is going wrong. Manisha talks to Jad about the Jiya incident, it looks like a heart-to-heart.



Housemates hear a loud giggle on the speakers, yes you are guessing it right! The family week begins with a twist, each family member will carry a shining star to appreciate any housemate who leaves a lasting impression, except their direct blood relatives. Emotions are running high as they bond and cherish precious moments together!

It starts with a video message from Jad's daughter, Bigg Boss gathers everyone in the living area and Jad breaks down into tears as he receives a sweet message from her daughter virtually.

Emotions run high as Avinash's Mom stepped into the Bigg Boss OTT house. Avinash couldn't hold back his tears of joy and happiness upon seeing his beloved mother after a long time. Their heartfelt reunion was truly touching. Avinash's mom warmly hugs Pooja Bhatt, expressing her excitement about meeting her. This heartwarming gesture moved Pooja to tears, and she expressed her happiness at the prospect of visiting Avinash's mom's house for lunch. Avinash and Manisha's dance wins all the hearts in the house. The bond between Avinash's mom and Pooja seemed to grow stronger at that moment. Abhishek and Manisha have fun with Avinash's mom, Pooja and Bebika on the other hand are not happy with Manisha's involvement with Avi's mom. Avinash's mom gives her star to Pooja Bhatt and compliments her performance.

Manisha Rani breaks down in tears as her father makes a heartwarming entry into the Bigg Boss house. Despite being emotional, Manisha lightened up the atmosphere with her fun and engaging conversations with her dad. The bond between them was evident, and their interaction touched the hearts of everyone witnessing the moment. During their conversation, Manisha's dad revealed that he is a big fan of Pooja Bhatt and didn't miss the chance to compliment her. This gesture warmed Pooja's heart and they all shared a great laugh. Expressing his gratitude, Manisha's dad, Manoj Kumar Chandi, thanked Abhishek and Elvish for their support and shared warm hugs with them.

Since Manisha's dad entered the house, Manisha has been asking him if he's receiving female attention outside the house. During a fun interaction with Bebika, she playfully suggested that her father might have a second chance at marriage. Manisha's dad pampers everyone and gives all his love to each and every contestant in the house. He even gives his start to Abhishek for all the amazing things he has done in the house, especially supporting Manisha.

Next comes, Abhishek's mom, and the sea of emotion overflows. When Fukra Insaan's mother enters the Bigg Boss house, an overwhelming wave of emotions swept through the entire house. As soon as he saw his mother, Abhishek rushed to her, hugged her tightly, and burst into tears, leaving everyone in the house deeply moved. The heartfelt reunion touched the hearts of all the contestants. Bigg Boss announces that Abhishek's mom will stay in the BB Hotel overnight and Abhishek is the happiest guy in the house today.

Abhishek's mother, while talking to Pooja Bhatt, expressed her admiration as a big fan and her eagerness to meet her. Abhishek's mom smoothes things between Abhishek, Manisha, and Elvish with Bebika.

During her conversation with her son, she praised him, saying, "Abhishek, you're doing wonderful! I never knew my boy could do so well. I'm so proud of you. The guy who never even washed his own plate is now doing so much work." She playfully added that now when the maid is on leave, he will help with household chores. She also reminded him not to use bad language against anyone, emphasizing that it's not how he was raised.

The housemates sit with Abhishek's mom by the pool and have heart-to-heart conversations.

Jad on the other hand is super upset with Jiya and does not even want her to make his food. The actress bursts out in tears hearing this, PB comforts her. Avinash and Jad on the other hand, talk about Jiya's 'fakeness.'

Abhishek and his mom talk about the 'Jiya situation,' she asks her to not ruin his image. The YouTuber confirms that he has 'no feelings' for her, he just blushes when she flirts on camera as this is the first for him. Bebika has a fun conversation with Abhishek's mom.

The day ends on a happy note with housemates pampering Abhishek's mom. Others are wondering and waiting for their families to enter soon.