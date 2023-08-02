Bigg Boss OTT 2 Fame Aashika Bhatia Opens Up On Her Smoking Addiction, Says 'Maa Ko Pata Hai...'

New Delhi: The ongoing Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 is making all the noise with fans backing their favourite contestants on social media and social media trends keeping the buzz alive. Amid all of this hullabaloo, the latest inmate to get evicted last week was Aashika Bhatia. The social media star and actress is out of the house and was nominated along with Manisha Rani.

AASHIKA BHATIA'S SMOKING ADDICTION

In an interview with IndiaToday.in, Aashika Bhatia talked about her eviction and how her smoking addiction has been blown out of proportion. Aashika said, "My mom knows about it, then, I don't care about anyone. Maa ko pata hai toh fir yahaan koi kuch bhi soche. But that doesn't mean I have put up stories of myself smoking and that my mom didn't know about it. I think people have been discussing more about it. There was more focus on the smoking bit."



She added, "In fact, I even said I quit alcohol 6 months back. I quit energy drinks because I used to have 6-7 bottles in a day, which wasn't even required. Uss cheez pe itna focus nahi aaya, jitna smoking pe aaya just because jhagda ho gaya uss cheez pe. I don't have a problem with it. Kisi na kisi din pata chalna hi tha. I don’t have any issues with that."

BIGG BOSS OTT 2 EVICTIONS

Talking about her eviction, the popular social media star said, "I am not disappointed by the elimination but by the nomination because there were only two nominations, which was not fair. But it is fine. Some day, someone has to go out. This time, it was me and it wasn't an issue. I am happy."