Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naaz Mimick Elvish Yadav's Walk, Leave Abhishek Malhan In Splits

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' has been successful in creating a buzz among the viewers, so much so that the makers announced to extend the season for two more weeks. The 'Bigg Boss' house recently welcomed two wild card contestants - Elvish Yadav and Aashikha Bhatia, and soon after they were entered, they were given the task to decide the new captain of the house.

Later, Fukra Insan aka Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev were seen having a blast while talking about the latest wild card entry in the garden area. Jiya and Falaq were seen mimicking Elvish's walk. Falaq pokes fun at Abhishek over his bond with Elvish and tells him, 'Kese Bhai Pale Hue Hai Tumne?' Avinash tells Abhishek that Puneet Superstar was Fukra Insan's brother at the start of the show.

Several videos of them discussing Elvish from the Live Feed have emerged on social media. As soon as the videos were shared, Elvish's fans were enraged to see Abhishek and Jiya poking fun at him behind his back. The fans heavily blasted Abhishek for body-shaming Elvish and shaming him for his walk.

When #falak called #AbhishekhMalhan Janani, Every YouTuber came in support for him.



But it is sad to see today #FukraInsan himself is laughing at #ElvishYadav When #falak called Elvish Yadav "Leheria".



A derogatory word use to make fun of someone's gender.#BiggBossOTT2 pic.twitter.com/GLHBHftEhU — Raven Updates (@TechieRaven) July 12, 2023

Cheap Falak and jiya body shame elvish !



And abhishek also part of there conversation _



Jiya : esa pet hai uska aise chltaa WTF r u srs ! #ElvishArmy #ElvishYadav #BiggBossOTT2 pic.twitter.com/ldWQvSVKvg — THAKUR____ (@FannPratik) July 12, 2023

#elvishyadav Confronted #AbhishekMalhan about Last night incident.#elvish_yadav said I was not expecting this from you, I thought you will defend me and say "Are mera bhai hai bolega vo toh"#Fukrainsaan has been changed and become one like others in the race. #BiggBossOTT2 pic.twitter.com/BMtxNt1GH7 — Raven Updates (@TechieRaven) July 13, 2023

Fukra broke my heart into pieces . He was laughing on elvish in front of him that broke elvish heart. .

He not just roasted elvish but puneet also .

Now only #ElvishArmy #ElvishYadav pic.twitter.com/yEZ0JqMB5K — ydvkeshav( system _) (@YadavKeshav13) July 12, 2023

Shame on you #AbhishekhMalhan. He lost the game for me now!! No vote for him for now onwards...bebika tries to manipulate elvish he said "ere nahi abhishekh to bhai h apna".. And he react like this when falaq said #ElvishYadav "leheriya" shame on abhishekh @HubWanderers explain! pic.twitter.com/LGzZ9HGBLw — ........... Dhawan__ (@myselfDHAWAN) July 12, 2023

Wtf man abhishek is making fun of #ElvishYadav and calling him bebika2.0 didn't expect this from him man very disappointed.#ElvishArmy pic.twitter.com/gCUYRLVV6s July 12, 2023

It would be interesting to see the change in the housemates' equation with the entry of Elvisha and Aashika in the 'mad house'.