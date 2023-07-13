trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634786
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naaz Mimick Elvish Yadav's Walk, Leave Abhishek Malhan In Splits

YouTuber Elvish Yadav and actor Aashika Bhatia have entered the 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' as the wild card contestants. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 13, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

Photo: Twitter

New Delhi: 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' has been successful in creating a buzz among the viewers, so much so that the makers announced to extend the season for two more weeks. The 'Bigg Boss' house recently welcomed two wild card contestants - Elvish Yadav and Aashikha Bhatia, and soon after they were entered, they were given the task to decide the new captain of the house. 

Later, Fukra Insan aka Abhishek Malhan, Jiya Shankar, Falaq Naaz and Avinash Sachdev were seen having a blast while talking about the latest wild card entry in the garden area. Jiya and Falaq were seen mimicking Elvish's walk. Falaq pokes fun at Abhishek over his bond with Elvish and tells him, 'Kese Bhai Pale Hue Hai Tumne?' Avinash tells Abhishek that Puneet Superstar was Fukra Insan's brother at the start of the show. 

Several videos of them discussing Elvish from the Live Feed have emerged on social media. As soon as the videos were shared, Elvish's fans were enraged to see Abhishek and Jiya poking fun at him behind his back. The fans heavily blasted Abhishek for body-shaming Elvish and shaming him for his walk. 

A user wrote, "When #falak called #AbhishekhMalhan Janani, Every YouTuber came in support for him. But it is sad to see today #FukraInsan himself is laughing at #ElvishYadav When #falak called Elvish Yadav "Leheria". A derogatory word use to make fun of someone's gender.

Another user wrote, "Cheap Falak and jiya body shame elvish ! And abhishek also part of there conversation. Jiya : esa pet hai uska aise chltaa WTF r u srs ! #ElvishArmy."

One user wrote, "Fukra broke my heart into pieces . He was laughing on elvish in front of him that broke elvish heart. . He not just roasted elvish but puneet also .
Now only #ElvishArmy #ElvishYadav."

Another comment read, "Shame on you #AbhishekhMalhan. He lost the game for me now!! No vote for him for now onwards...bebika tries to manipulate elvish he said "ere nahi abhishekh to bhai h apna".. And he react like this when falaq said #ElvishYadav 'leheriya' shame on abhishekh. @HubWanderers explain!"

It would be interesting to see the change in the housemates' equation with the entry of Elvisha and Aashika in the 'mad house'.

