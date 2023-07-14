Bigg Boss OTT 2: Massive Fight Takes Place Between Elvish Yadav, Avinash Sachdev; Latter Says 'Baap Pe Mat Jaa'

New Delhi: A massive fight erupted between Avinash Sachdev and wild card entry Elvish Yadav while the morning tea was brewing. Instigated by Elvish's constant comments on him, Avinash retored back saying, "Mere muh pe aake bol. Aurat ki tarah peeth peeche mat bolna. (Come and speak directly to my face, don't talk behind my back like a woman)."

In response, Elvish retorted, "Chal jaa ke muh chupa. Ja ped ke piche muh chupa, aaj ki footage milagai tujko. (Go hide your face, hide behind a tree, you have got ebougy footage through a fight with me)."

Avinash also stated, "Aurat ki tarah mere peeche laga hai, mard ki tarah saamne bol na. (You're hiding behind me like a woman, speak up like a man in front of me).

cre Trending Stories

Avinash got more triggered when Elvish said, "Bewakoof ka bachcha". The 'Chhoti Bahu' actor lashed out at Elvish warning him to not drag his father into their conversation. He said, "Baap pe mat jaa."

Fukra Insaan tried to pacify the two, requesting Elvish Yadav to not take anyone's father's name during a fight. However, Elvish continued to say that he never intended to say anything about Avinash Sachdev's father.

"Ek cheez to maine dekh li yaar. Bina gali galoch ke fight karna mushkil hai," Elvish told Fukra Insaan. Abhishek Malhan shared words of wisdom with him and asked him to maintain calm. The 26-year-old won hearts on social media as he advised Elvish in the right manner. "Mera ek hi asool hai. Be matlab ke ungli nahi karta," Abhishek told Yadav.