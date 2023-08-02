Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt's Father Mahesh Bhatt, Bebika's Father Janardhan Dhurve Enter House

New Delhi: The day begins with housemates dancing with Abhishek Malhan's mom. Bebika tells Pooja Bhatt that he has started talking to Manisha Rani, Abhishek and Elvish Yadav. Pooja tells her she should sort out differences first with Elvish, then Abhishek and at least Manisha. Elvish and Manisha Rani steal eggs from Avinash Sachdev's tray. Abhishek Malhan's mom leaves the house.

Pooja Bhatt's father and noted filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt enters the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house and brings with him many life lessons and blessings. Mahesh interacts with Pooja Bhatt and housemates. He also holds a one-on-one interaction with Manisha Rani, and asks what's special about her. Pooja remembers how she asked her father to come to meet Sunny Leone through Bigg Boss. Mahesh then bonds with Avinash and Jad. He ends up giving Bebika a star.





Elvish Yadav's father Ram Avtar enters the house and interacts with everyone. His dad joked, "You were expecting your mother, but I'm here to support you. Give a little bit of love to your dad also." He compliments Pooja Bhatt and tells her that he had run away to watch her film in the theatre and he is a big fan of her. Elvish gets emotional seeing his father. This time, Jad teases Manisha. Elvish tells his father that nothing is serious between him and Manisha and it is limited to flirting.

As Abhishek joins Elvish and his father, Manisha too joins them. She then asks if he's strict. Manisha Rani confesses before Elvish's father that he likes her son. Elvish's dad suggested that she is not openly expressing her feelings about whom she likes. Ram Avtar then takes the departure from the house before giving a star to Abhishek Malhan.

Elvish Yadav's father says, "Systumm ke neche aana padega,"



Manisha sings 'Suno, sasurji ab zid chhodo,'



Uncle replied, 'Dekh lo, sanam bewafa na gaane pade,' pic.twitter.com/TZIknLH5qU — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 1, 2023

Abhishek asks Jad if he is going to stay angry with Jiya Shankar and not talk to her anymore. Jad says, "I'm in the process of understanding. And he is still trying to understand the situation."

Manisha tries to persuade Elvish further expressing his fondness for her.

Bebika's father and noted astrologer Shriram Janardan Dhurve enters the house. Bebika breaks into tears upon meeting his father. Manisha shared her dream of having her face read by him. Janardhan Dhurve skillfully predicted her future, stating that she will have a bright future ahead and may get married by 2024.

Janardan ji predicts the future of the contestants



Manisha will have a bright future ahead and may get married by the year 2024.

Abhishek will be very wealthy and the prospect of finding his life partner soon

Jad - overthink and hide his emotions. Jad will have a happy… — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 1, 2023

Shriram Dhurve also predicts the future of Abhishek, Jad, Avinash and Elvish. He tells Avinash that he will get married again. He predicts that Jad will have a happy second marriage filled with love and light.

Janardan ji predicting future of Elvish Yadav pic.twitter.com/u7dJc5z57s — #BiggBoss_Tak (@BiggBoss_Tak) August 1, 2023

He also tells Pooja Bhatt she will find love again and the guy will be 7-8 younger to her. Before leaving, Shriram Dhurve gives a star to Pooja Bhatt. Pooja and Abhishek collect maximum stars in the house and

Elvish tells Manisha that she has gone overboard with her flirting skills. He tells her to tone down a bit as it doesn't look good.

The way Elvish Yadav is explaining things to Manisha.pic.twitter.com/pGUrpVrm78 August 1, 2023

Elvish later asks Bebika if his father taught her to read faces. Abhishek pulls Bebika's leg and says what her father predicted about him was entirely different from what she told him.

Abhishek tries to make Manisha Rani understand that her flirting with Jad and now with Elvish is likely to send a wrong message outside and leave housemates irritated.