Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan Blasts Aaliya Siddiqui For Discussing Marital Issues With Nawauddin Siddiqui On Show

New Delhi: The first show of 'Weekend Ka Vaar' In Bigg Boss OTT 2 was here and it was completely lit. Host Salman Khan decided to take on several contestants for their acts in the past week and showed them a mirror. He also scolded Nawazuddin Siddiqui's estranged wife Aaliya Siddiqui for talking about her marital life in an attempt to bring this to camera. The actor told her that she has been trying to bring her own version of what happened in her marriage and has been constantly discussing it on the show.

While Aaliya tried to resonate it, Salman gives her stern advice by telling her not to bring up her personal life on the show again. "Aaliya, please listen carefully. We have no interest in knowing about your personal life. If you think that coming to this show you will speak about your personal life then that is not happening. You have spoken a lot about it inside and outside the house. You have caught hold of everyone and shared your version so that you are seen and heard. But let me clear it to you that is not going to happen," he tells a shocked Aaliya.

It is to be noted that Salman and Nawazuddin have worked together in 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' and 'Kick'.

Salman also confronted Akanksha Puri and accused her of setting a false narrative in the house. Salman said that Akanksha was faking it when she said that she felt 'unsafe' around Bebika when they were locked up in jail together. Salman said Akanksha portrayed that Bebika would hurt her physically and needed medical assistance from a doctor, thereby spreading a false narrative in the house. The superstar told the 'Mika Di Vohti' winner that she doesn't hold the qualifications to recommend medical assistance to anyone.

While Akanksha still tried to keep her point saying, "Bebika does some things that I have never seen normally. Once she is normal, sometimes she is extremely out of control. I think she needs a session to open up and calm down." However, Salman taunts her saying, "You were also crying and the next moment you started dancing."