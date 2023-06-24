Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar Highlights: Salman Khan Schools Akanksha, Aaliya And Palak

New Delhi: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss OTT 2, viewers witnessed intense moments as relationships were tested and strategic moves were analyzed. From a surprising prediction by Bebika to a heated confrontation between ex-lovers Palak and Avinash, the house was filled with drama and emotions. Additionally, heartfelt conversations about family bonds and empowering women added depth to the episode.

The first 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 was an intense affair, filled with gripping moments and heated confrontations. Host Salman Khan took center stage as he grilled the contestants and exposed their true colors. From questioning Falaq's leadership skills to accusing Jia Shankar of gossiping and backbiting, Salman left no stone unturned in his quest for the truth. The episode also saw Maniesh Paul making a guest appearance, adding an extra layer of excitement with his promotional activities for the series "Rafuchakkar." The first Weekend Ka Vaar set the tone for a thrilling tuning into the 24-hour live channel on JioCinema.

In this special 'Weekend Ka Vaar', Maniesh Paul made a guest appearance and added a twist to the proceedings. He not only promoted his upcoming series but also assigned a task to the contestants, injecting more excitement into the episode. The episode took a dramatic turn as Salman Khan exposed Jia Shankar's alleged gossiping and backbiting habits, accusing her of creating discord among the contestants. He revealed Jia's actions towards Palak, Falaq, and Pooja Bhatt, leaving everyone shocked. Additionally, Jiya Shanker unveiled the reasons behind her decision to block Palak Puruswani, shedding light on the hidden tensions and conflicts within the house.

Salman also addressed inappropriate behavior during the episode, calling out Aaliya for bringing up her personal life and setting a boundary between personal and professional matters. Accusations and confrontations continued as Salman confronted Akanksha Puri, accusing her of setting a false narrative in the house. He also accused Abhishek of engaging in a fiery spat with Bebika, stirring up tension and drama. Finally, the actor questioned Palak's claim of having OCD, accusing her of fabricating cleanliness issues within the house.

The first 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 delivered a mix of intense confrontations, shocking revelations, and thought-provoking discussions. Viewers were left eagerly anticipating the next developments in this captivating season of Bigg Boss OTT2 on JioCinema.

