Bigg Boss OTT 2, Weekend Ka Vaar Written Updates: Falaq Gets Eliminated, Abhishek Gets His Captaincy Back

New Delhi: Salman Khan is back looking dapper in a black shirt and grey pants. He starts the show with a dig into housemate's relationships just like Falaq Naaz-Abinash Sachdev and Jad Hadid-Jiya Shankar. Salman shows a mirror to the housemates about their relationships. SK and Pooja chat about Jiya's 'badalte rishte.' The actor hails Pooja and Bebika's relationship, and calls it a 'genuine affection.'

Salman takes a dig at Jiya and Jad's relationship and clears the air on the 'father figure' comment of the actress. SK even confronts Abhishek and Manisha on their 'gesture' comment on Jiya and Jad's relationship. He even questions Jad for his changed feelings for Jiya. Salman schools Jad for his recent actions and conversations about Jiya as well as Manisha Rani.

Abhishek comforts Manisha on the Aashika issue, on the other hand, Jiya talks to Avinash and Falaq about Jad.



Salman announces the bottom 3 of this week- Falaq, Jad and Avinash and the housemates vote Falaq out of the house. Avinash and Jiya are heartbroken with the news, the actor tells Falaq to wait for him.

Abhishek and Elvish's roast session starts, and both social media stars roast the Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants. Elvish burns Bebika and she gets pretty offended, on the other hand, Abhishek wins hearts by ending the roast on a lovely note by saying ' Not everyone is roastable, some are lovable and I love you my dearest friend Manisha.'

Krushna enters the stage as Mithun Daa and rocks the stage. Jokingly, the actor discloses his payment for performing on Bigg Boss OTT 2 Weekend Ka Vaar ie Rs 15 Lakhs. Krushna plays the 'Bath' game with housemates, adding an entertainment factor to the episode.

Fan asks Manisha Rani about Abhishek and Jiya's bed issue, and asks her if she is insecure about Abhishek, Manisha answers honestly. Also, Abhishek's friend Mahesh enters the stage and talks to him, raising important questions. Suggests he stays close to Manisha, Elvish and Aashika, also asks him to stay away from Jiya.

Jiya activates BB verse and chooses Abhishek's captaincy amongst Pooja's bangles, Avinash's bracelet and the latter's captaincy. The YouTuber is super happy to get back his captaincy.

Jiya and Avinash are heartbroken as Falaq gets eliminated. Avinash says that she has a place in his heart that no one else can ever take. Jiya shed tears as she didn't even say 'goodbye' to her.

Fun banter between Abhishek and Bebika, she hurts the social media star, Manisha gets upset. Abhishek and Bebika discuss Manisha Rani and Abhi backs her up and calls Rani the most 'real.' Bebika and Abhishek get into a massive fight over the 'Manisha issue.'