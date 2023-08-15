Bigg Boss OTT 2: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Lifts Trophy, Takes Home Rs 25 Lakh Prize Money

New Delhi: The much-awaited Bigg Boss OTT 2 grand finale was held on Monday night and popular Youtuber from Haryana, Elvish Yadav was announced as the winner of the Salman Khan reality show. Elvish took home the Bigg Boss trophy and a prize money of Rs 25 lakh. Elvish had entered the house as a wild card and stayed there for just four weeks while the final four finalists - including Abhishek Malhan, Pooja Bhatt, Bebika Dhurve and Manisha Rani were since the beginning. The vlogger's massive fanbase had car and bike rallies for him and went all out to vote for him.

His journey inside the house has been a remarkable one! His witty one-liners and bold demeanour helped him rule hearts in a very short period of time.

Abhishek Malhan emerged as the runner up of the show, while Manisha Rani secured the third position. Ahead of the finale, Abhishek was taken to a doctor and was hospitalized. As per the sources close to the show, he had Dengue, he was out on medicines for today's episode. Taking to the 'X' app (formerly known as Twitter) Abhishek’s sister Prerna Malhan confirmed that YouTuber Fukra Insaan is not well and is out of the Bigg Boss house.

Earlier, at the grand finale, Elvish and Manisha Rani swayed the audience with their dance performance which was pre-recorded. Abhishek didn't perform because of his infection. Hence, Elvish and Manisha paid tribute to Abhishek as he was sick and couldn't perform. They had a paper cutout of Abhishek.

The grand finale opened to much fanfare as Bollywood superstar and show host Salman Khan shook a leg along with the former contestants of the show and the family members of the finalists. Sporting a burnt orange jacket, a cream-coloured t-shirt and a pair of denims, the Bollywood superstar looked dapper. He engaged in a lot of fun banter with the former contestants. Pooja Bhatt, became the first finalist to get evicted from 'Bigg Boss OTT 2'. During the Grand Finale, Pooja called housemate Bebika Dhurve her 'Warrior Princess'.

During the finale, Comedian and television personality Krushna Abhishek appeared twice on the show as he left everyone in splits as he assumed the avatar of Jackie Shroff or Bollywood's Jaggu Dada and second with his avatar as Dharmendra. He also cracked jokes on Badshah' footwear choices as he said, "We place our shoes in the cupboard but, Badshah has to park his shoes in the garage."

The Bigg Boss OTT 2, which started almost eight weeks ago, completed its successful run on August 14. The season was loved by the audience so much that the show was extended by the makers for two more weeks. The grand finale saw a neck-to-neck competition between Abhishek Malhan and Elvish Malhan.

Elvish, who had entered the show mid-way, had to struggle to make friends inside the house. While he extended his hand of friendship to Abhishek Malhan, he was aggressive towards Avinash Sachdev, Falaq Naaz and Jiya Shankar and constantly targeted them. Viewers, however, loved to see him flirting with Bebika Dhurve.

For the unversed, Elvish Yadav is said to be extremely close to his mother. While his father is a Hindi professor, his mother is a homemaker. The Youtuber also has a sister named Komal Yadav. Not many know that Elvish's real name is Siddharth Yadav. He, however, adopted the name Elvish, which was given to him by his elder brother, who is no more. Thus, in his memory, he kept the name and calls himself Elvish Yadav.