BIGG BOSS OTT 3

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Calls Sana Makbul Gold Digger After Her Marriage News With Beau Srikanth Bureddy

Armaan Malik mocks Sana Makbul for marrying Srikanth Bureddy, Payal Malik says she is marrying only for money.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2024, 03:09 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Bigg Boss OTT 3: Armaan Malik Calls Sana Makbul Gold Digger After Her Marriage News With Beau Srikanth Bureddy Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Armaan Malik continues his enmity with Sana Makbul even after coming out of the Bigg Boss OTT 3 show. The Youtuber who too felt that Sana was a non-deserving winner and was seen taking a direct dig at her partner Srikanth Bureddy. Armaan Malik mocks Sana over marriage news with Srikanth with the reference point that she had mocked him in the house and had fat-shamed him and more.

Watch the video of Armaan Malik making fun of Sana Mlabul for marrying Shrikanth Bureddy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raj Oberoi (@india60m)

Sharing his point of view on his vlog along with his wife Payal Malik, Armaan questions what has she seen in Srikanth as she has decided to marry him, " Jo log meri body shaming kar rahe thhe, mujhe thulthula bol rahe thhe bahut sari aisi cheezein bol rahe thhe, toh bhai jab main bahar aata hoon toh dekhta hoon bhai unke boyfriend!!! Theeke bhai, maine toh shadi vaadi kar li jo bhi hai, tum ne kya dekh ke bhai shadi kar ne ka decide kar lia? Hein Payal? Kya lagta hai tumhe''.

Payal Malik says Sana Makbul is marrying Srikanth Bureddy only for money

Payal then replies, ''Paisa, Paisa, money, money, no money, no honey.". Armaan doesn't stop here and he continues to take a dig at Sana and adds, " Toh bhai aadmi ko na utna hi bol na chaiye jitna uske character mein ho. Maine ek chiz dekhi hai ke aap zindagi mein itna paisa kamao ke phir aap chahe thulthule ho, aap kaise bhi ho". Payal agrees with hubby Armana and adds, " Tab koi body, colour, ye sab nahi dekhte. Paise dekhte hai. Paisa achha hai toh bhai ye sabse acha hai.".

Sana Makbul's boyfriend Shrikanth is an entrepreneur and has a few businesses that he runs on his own.

