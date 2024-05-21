Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2751114
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
BIGG BOSS OTT 3 UPDATE

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Update: TV Actress Shivangi Joshi To Social Media Star Adnaan Shaikh - Rumoured List Of Contestants

Bigg Boss OTT 3 News: Reports suggest many popular names from social media will be inside the house this time.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 21, 2024, 11:39 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Bigg Boss OTT 3 Update: TV Actress Shivangi Joshi To Social Media Star Adnaan Shaikh - Rumoured List Of Contestants Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The buzz around Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is already doing the rounds these days. After the successful two seasons, all eyes are set on the fresh third instalment of the reality show meant for the digital platform. Last season was hosted by the OG Salman Khan and social media star Elvish Yadav lifted the trophy beating Abhishek Malhan.

Ahead of the actual show, many tentative names of contestants have surfaced online. As per many media reports, here's a rumoured list of Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants list: 

Adnaan Shaikh

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Adnaan Shaikh (@adnaan_07dz)

He is a famous social media star who shot to fame with TikTok videos and has a massive fan following.

Delbar Arya

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Delbar Arya (@delbararya)

According to Siasat.com, this famous Punjabi actress will be seen on the OTT version of Bigg Boss this season.

Riyaz Aly

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Riyaz Aly (@riyaz.14)

A famous TikToker and social medis star has also featured in several music videos.

Shivangi Joshi

Popular TV actress is reportedly going to be the highest paid contestant on the show, if she decides to be aboard.

Shafaq Naaz

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shafaq Naaz (@shafaqnaaz777)

Another name which is making the rounds is that of Shafaq Naaz, sister of Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Falaq Naaz. 

Pankit Thakker

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shilpa Anand (@shilpa_anand_7041)

TV actor Pankit Thakker has featured in hit daily soaps including Dill Mill Gayye and Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why is Iran celebrating death of President Raisi?
DNA Video
DNA: Canada's against New Conspiracy against India!
DNA Video
DNA: How to Keep Your Car Cool In The Summer?
DNA Video
DNA: Murder Punishment - Just a Two Page Essay
DNA Video
DNA: 'Indians' in danger in Kyrgyzstan!
DNA Video
DNA: Flash floods hit Old Courtallam waterfalls
DNA Video
DNA: Saudi Arabia makes history with first-ever swimsuit fashion show
DNA Video
DNA: Brutal heat scorches northwest India
DNA Video
DNA: How will Kejriwal save Bibhav Kumar?
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's big questions to the Election Commission