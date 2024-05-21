Bigg Boss OTT 3 Update: TV Actress Shivangi Joshi To Social Media Star Adnaan Shaikh - Rumoured List Of Contestants

New Delhi: The buzz around Bigg Boss OTT Season 3 is already doing the rounds these days. After the successful two seasons, all eyes are set on the fresh third instalment of the reality show meant for the digital platform. Last season was hosted by the OG Salman Khan and social media star Elvish Yadav lifted the trophy beating Abhishek Malhan.

Ahead of the actual show, many tentative names of contestants have surfaced online. As per many media reports, here's a rumoured list of Bigg Boss OTT 3 contestants list:

Adnaan Shaikh

He is a famous social media star who shot to fame with TikTok videos and has a massive fan following.

Delbar Arya

According to Siasat.com, this famous Punjabi actress will be seen on the OTT version of Bigg Boss this season.

Riyaz Aly

A famous TikToker and social medis star has also featured in several music videos.

Shivangi Joshi

Popular TV actress is reportedly going to be the highest paid contestant on the show, if she decides to be aboard.

Shafaq Naaz

Another name which is making the rounds is that of Shafaq Naaz, sister of Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Falaq Naaz.

Pankit Thakker

TV actor Pankit Thakker has featured in hit daily soaps including Dill Mill Gayye and Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant.