Bigg Boss OTT: Avinash Sachdev Snaps At Akanksha Puri, Manisha Rani Expresses Love For Jad Hadid

New Delhi: Television actor Avinash Sachdev reportedly passed a remark at Akanksha Puri that left her upset. The two are then seen talking about the incident in the washroom area when Akanksha questions him about his remark. She also advises him to not drag her into his and Cyrus's conversation. She also reprimands him for his tone. She mentions that while she has been polite to him, she didn't appreciate his tone.

Avinash's former girlfriend and Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant Palak Purswami was also present when Akanksha and Avinash debated in the wash room area.

Meanwhile, Manisha Rani seems to have been in awe of Lebanese model-actor and BB OTT 2 contestant Jad Hadid. During a recent episode, she even confessed her feeling for him and stated that she loves Jad Hadid. Manisha Rani said, "I won't leave you and we will connect my heart to your heart." She also said, "I love you to the moon and back."

Jad has been bonding well with Akanksha Puri on the show. The two were seen having a conversation over evening tea when they taught each other to say 'I Love You' in their respective mother tongues.

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' is hosted by Salman Khan and airs on Jio Cinema.