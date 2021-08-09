Bigg Boss OTT, Day 1 written updates: Millind Gaba and Neha Bhasin steal the show!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT’s first episode was full of drama and an extra dose of masala. While social media is flooded with ugly spats between netizens supporting their favourite contestants, it was Divya Agarwal, Shamita Shetty, and Pratik Sehejpal who managed to hog all the limelight.

The day started with the song "Let's Nacho", and the housemates were seen enjoying it to the core. Soon, after that, all the contestants gathered in the garden area to talk about the distribution of duties. While Divya was trying to make her point, it was Pratik who was not letting her speak and that’s when their argument started.

Well, that was just the beginning. Pratik went on calling her fake infront of other housemates. While he was making breakfast for himself, Divya was talking to other contestants regarding him and then again the duo started fighting over some petty issue. Then the conversation shifts from Divya to Shamita and Pratik.

From day 1 only, the trio was seen indulging in a heated argument over the household duties. While Shamita was having a tough time convincing Pratik to tone down his volume, it was Raqesh Bapat who was trying to pacify things between the two.

Then in the second half of the episode, Bigg Boss gives a task to all the contestants to entertain the LIVE audience through a task which was known as First live night, where atleast one contestant had to perform on stage and minimum one member needs to be present throughout the task as an audience.

While Millind Gaba was seen singing the song 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein', it was Shamita, Moose Jattana and Nishant Bhatt, who joined the singer on stage and was seen performing on the song.

Then Neha Bhasin was seen taking over the stage and singing her popular track "Bajre Da Sitta," while Millind Gaba and Karan Nath were seen performing on the song.

Other than that, the show also witnessed a small spat of Akshara Singh with Moose. Singh was seen talking to Millind that Moose is quite irritating as she is quite abusive and has also spoke Bhojpuri language in a disrespectful manner.

For more updates on Bigg Boss OTT, stay tuned with us and watch out for this space.