Exclusive: I have ended all fights with former Bigg Boss contestant and ex-boyfriend Priyank Sharma, says Divya Agarwal

New Delhi: Model-actor Divya Agarwal will be making her entry inside the Bigg Boss OTT house as a confirmed contestant. While talking exclusively to Zee News Digital, Divya spilled the beans about her upcoming journey, relationship with Khatron Ke Khiladi contestant Varun Sood and much more:

How excited are you to be a part of Bigg Boss OTT?

I am very excited and feeling really good about the fact that I’ll be entering the house very soon. I am also excited because it’s happening on VOOT and VOOT is my home channel. Voot and MTV have always been close to me because I started my career from that only.

The reason behind being part of the show?

Life has shown so much to me in the recent past that I am not scared of anything anymore. I lost my father recently due to COVID, and he had full confidence in me that my daughter will take care of everything as I am the main bread earner of the family.

Any strategies for the show?

I am going to play with all my heart and brain and I have no strategies as such to stay in the game. I am just going to enjoy and I hope people learn something from my journey.

She also shared one of the anecdotes from her initial days, saying, “I have one inspiring story for Karan Johar as he is hosting the show this time. I still remember I have seen the first set of my life was of Karan in 2011, it was of Student of the Year, I was a background artist in that and I was far from their reach. I used to see Alia Bhatt, Sidharth and Varun and used to say, “enke toh nikal pade, enke toh life set hai, humare kab hoge?”, and here I am, participating in his show.”

What was Varun’s reaction when you told me that you are doing Bigg Boss OTT?

He was a little upset because even he left for Khatron Ke Khiladi but we were connected throughout his journey and communication was there. We were sharing things on and off. More than being a couple, we are good friends and so we share everything with each other. We take each other’s advice, yes he is a bit upset right now but we are team players and we will survive this too. He did his part in KKK-11, now it’s my turn and so now I am going.

She also shared that I am going to miss Varun’s face the most, whenever I wake up, it’s his innocent face that I see the first thing in the morning and so I am going to miss that the most. I am seriously going to miss him the most because we are habitual of seeing each other a lot. Whenever I will be out, we both will straight away go for a holiday to an undisclosed location where no one can disturb us.

Sharing her rapport with ex-boyfriend Priyank Sharma, she shared, “I have ended all the fights here only, I am going inside the house with a clean slate. I have sorted things with Priyank too. Now, we are good friends and have ended all the chapters here only.”

Getting more into the conversation, she shared, “I always wanted someone who is hardworking, passionate and is loyal to me. I got that in Varun, I am happy about it. I always dreamt of a guy who is taller than me and I am walking beside him with heels and that’s what I have got now.”

This is the first time the reality show will have a special digital segment. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss'.