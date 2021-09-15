Bigg Boss OTT Day 37 written updates: Shamita Shetty reacts to reporter’s question on being called insecure of Divya Agarwal!

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT which has entered into its final leg has been garnering all the attention post the media interaction session.

Yes, in today’s episode we witnessed media going inside the Bigg Boss house and asking some ‘tekhe sawal’ from the housemates.

From Shamita Shetty to Divya Agarwal, media took everyone’s class and showed them their real colours.

From hygiene issue to bashing Divya for being bossy herself, media spared no one.

While the house turned into battle ground with everyone pointing fingers at each other it was Shamita who was claimed to be insecure of Divya in terms of her connection with Raqesh Bapat.

Defending herself, Shamita said that she is not insecure of her but she feels a little bad when she sees her connection (Raqesh) hanging out more with Divya and not being the same with her.

Later, the media also Divya why she had shared Neha’s undergarments topic with the male members of the house while she had the problem when earlier she herself reacted when someone did the same thing with evicted contestant Moose Jattana.

Divya clarified her stance saying that it was not a topic about a man or a woman but it was about personal hygiene.

Nishant Bhat was called a friend of convenience as he got mad at Pratik Sehajpal when he didn’t saved him in nominations but was offended with his decision of agreeing with Neha Bhasin and saving Shamita in one of the rounds.

The day was full of fights and lots of drama with everyone trying to convince the other with their point of view or justifying the statements which media had kept infront of everyone.

In the end of the episode, Bigg Boss announces that their ‘janta report card’ is out and is good and so their things won’t get affected for the next day,