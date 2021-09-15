हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT Day 37 written updates: Shamita Shetty reacts to reporter’s question on being called insecure of Divya Agarwal!

Bigg Boss OTT which has entered into its final leg has been garnering all the attention post the media interaction session.

Bigg Boss OTT Day 37 written updates: Shamita Shetty reacts to reporter’s question on being called insecure of Divya Agarwal!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT which has entered into its final leg has been garnering all the attention post the media interaction session.

Yes, in today’s episode we witnessed media going inside the Bigg Boss house and asking some ‘tekhe sawal’ from the housemates.

From Shamita Shetty to Divya Agarwal, media took everyone’s class and showed them their real colours.

From hygiene issue to bashing Divya for being bossy herself, media spared no one.

While the house turned into battle ground with everyone pointing fingers at each other it was Shamita who was claimed to be insecure of Divya in terms of her connection with Raqesh Bapat.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voot (@voot)

Defending herself, Shamita said that she is not insecure of her but she feels a little bad when she sees her connection (Raqesh) hanging out more with Divya and not being the same with her.

Later, the media also Divya why she had shared Neha’s undergarments topic with the male members of the house while she had the problem when earlier she herself reacted when someone did the same thing with evicted contestant Moose Jattana.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voot (@voot)

Divya clarified her stance saying that it was not a topic about a man or a woman but it was about personal hygiene.

Nishant Bhat was called a friend of convenience as he got mad at Pratik Sehajpal when he didn’t saved him in nominations but was offended with his decision of agreeing with Neha Bhasin and saving Shamita in one of the rounds.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voot (@voot)

The day was full of fights and lots of drama with everyone trying to convince the other with their point of view or justifying the statements which media had kept infront of everyone.

In the end of the episode, Bigg Boss announces that their ‘janta report card’ is out and is good and so their things won’t get affected for the next day,

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bigg Boss OTTmedia interactionNishant BhatDivya AgarwalShamita ShettyNeha BhasinPratik SehajpalKaran Johar
Next
Story

Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan says ‘no Suvidhayein’ for housemates in new jungle promo! - Watch

Must Watch

PT7M50S

DNA: Semi-conductor chip shortage puts big impact on the global automobile sector!