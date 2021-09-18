Bigg Boss OTT Day 39 written updates: Raqesh Bapat shreds memories with Divya Agarwal, Nishant Bhat reacts

New Delhi: Popular reality show Bigg Boss OTT is nearing its end with host Karan Johar all set to announce the winner on September 18. The day begins with contestants waking up to 'Shake it like Shammi' song from 'Hasee Toh Phasee'. Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty greet each other with a hug. The duo shares mushy moments and Raqesh gives the 'Mohabbatein' actress a fresh look by trimming her hair.

Nishant Bhat is seen discussing with Divya Agarwal that they need to play the game in a real way. He explains to her that the five finalists on the show need to be like a wolf than dividing themselves into two groups.

Bigg Boss gives contestants an emotional task. They are given two memories and are asked to shred one of the two memories that happened to them during the last six weeks in the house. The contestants were asked to specify the reason behind shredding one of the memories.

Nishant is the first one to see his journey in the house. He is asked to choose between his friendship with Pratik Sehajpal and Raqesh Bapat. The choreographer picks Pratik over Raqesh.

The next contestant was Shamita Shetty who is asked to choose between a memory with her connection Raqesh and frenemy Divya Agarwal. Shamita surprises everyone when she shreds her memory with Raqesh. She says she wants to get rid of all ugly fights with Raqesh as they both are in good place.

Next in the line was Pratik Sehajpal, who is given memories with Neha Bhasin and Nishant Bhat. Neha was evicted a day ago from the house in a surprise mid-week elimination. Pratik is seen getting emotional and decides to keep his memories with Neha as he misses her.

Divya gets to choose between two friends whom she equally loves and respects, Raqesh and Nishant. She decides to not pick either of them, but by luck, she remains with Nishant's memories.

The last contestant to participate in the task was Raqesh. He is asked to make a choice between memories with Shamita and Divya. As expected, he picks Shamita over Divya, leaving Nishant Bhat laughing over his choice.

Pratik, who has been missing his mother desperately, is seen wishing her a 'very happy birthday'. The actor calls himself a modern day Shravan Kumar and promises to fulfil her dreams.