Shilpa Shetty is proud of sister Shamita Shetty for reaching Bigg Boss OTT finale, asks fan to make her 'winner'

NEW DELHI: Shamita Shetty has made it to top five finalists of reality show Bigg Boss OTT. The Bigg Boss OTT finale will air on Saturday when host Karan Johar announces the winner of the show.

We recently saw how Shamita cried her heart out seeing her mother Sunanda Shetty on the show. She was seen inquiring about her sister Shilpa Shetty and her brother-in-law Raj Kundra. On Friday, a day before the Bigg Boss OTT finale, actress Shilpa Shetty took to social media to laud her sister Shamita aka 'Tunki' and asked fans to make her a winner.

Shilpa Shetty shared a video on Twitter that showcased Shamita's Bigg Boss OTT journey and wrote, "My Tunki is in the Top 5 and I'm such a proud sister. Her honesty & dignity through this journey inside the #BiggBoss house makes me happy to see her come into her own. You are already MY winner my darling... Hope you all make her the BIGG BOSS winner."

Notably, Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan too has come out in support of Shamita and hailed her playing the game with dignity. She wrote, "She was indeed dignified!"

Apart from her game on the show, Shamita has been making headlines for her growing closeness with Raqesh Bapat on the show. Other contestants, including Nishant Bhat, Moose Jattana and Divya Agarwal, as well as fans have called her 'bossy' and 'controlling' Raqesh. However, the duo have confessed having feelings for each other and have maintained that they would like to meet each other outside the house.

Bigg Boss OTT Grand finale will stream on Voot Select on September 18 (Saturday) at 7 pm.