Bigg Boss OTT Day 6 written updates: Pratik Sehajpal, Ridhima Pandit clash, Milind Gaba goes too far in museum task!

New Delhi: On day 6 of the Karan Johar-hosted show Bigg Boss OTT, we see the housemates compete in the museum challenge with Urfi Javed as the sanchalak or the judge. But before that, let's address Ridhima Pandit and Pratik Sehajpal's fight that happened before the task.

Pratik Sehajpal and Ridhima Pandit get into a heated argument over kitchen duties, creating tension in the house.

Later, Bigg Boss assigns the housemates a challenge where one team is required to pose as museum statues and the other team has to make them laugh or break from their pose using any method.

So, Pratik-Akshara, Nishant-Moose, Ridhima-Karan are the statues for the first three rounds. Here, we witness Divya Agarwal, Zeeshan Khan, Neha Bhasin, Milind Gaba and Raqesh Bapat torturing and annoying the other team by putting chilli on their lips, dropping buckets of water on them.

Nishant had earlier suggested the team wear hoodies so that they don't laugh, however, it turns out to be a bad idea when the other group starts drenching them in water.

During this ordeal, Moose and Pratik accuse Raqesh's team of being inhuman and saying that they are going too far. However, Neha Bhasin and Zeeshan retaliated by saying that they went through the same experience.

Things start to get serious when Milind Gaba grabs a trash can and puts dirty tissues from it on Ridhima's shoulder. He also brings it close to her nose. It appears the team was attacking Ridhima quite a lot as Neha tried to distract Ridhima by kissing her close to her lips.

In the end, Raqesh's team wins the task. Bigg Boss then asks the winning team to choose who will become the next Boss Man and Boss Lady. After a lot of discussions, Shamita Shetty- Raqesh Bapat are awarded as the Boss Lady and Boss Man.

