Bigg Boss OTT: Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal lock horns during their terrific performance at the grand finale!

New Delhi: The stage of the most controversial show of all time Bigg Boss OTT is all set. All the five top contestants are fighting to grab the season’s first trophy.

Divya Agarwal and Pratik Sehajpal were the strongest contestants on the show and were also seen fighting with each other throughout the season. The duo had earlier worked together in another reality show Ace of Space.

The couple set the stage on fire with their sizzling performance for one last time. Well the latest promo from the sets of the grand finale suggests so. Pratik and Divya locked horns on the stage and were seen performing on Tashan Mein from the film Tashan.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT was available 24/7, and it gave the audiences a chance to observe, watch their favourite contestants more closely and personally which was never seen before.

In the show, the audience also had the upper hand in deciding who will take home the Bigg Boss trophy and the prize money. Now that the voting process has been closed, sit tight and watch the show!

The Karan Johar hosted show will be premiered at 7 pm on Voot. Do not forget to watch the grand finale episode tonight and also stay connected for all the fresh updates related to the show.