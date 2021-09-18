हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bigg Boss OTT grand finale

Bigg Boss OTT: Nishant Bhat shakes a leg with ex-contestant Moose Jattana

The stage of the most controversial show of all time Bigg Boss OTT is all set. All the five top contestants are fighting to grab the season's first trophy.  

Bigg Boss OTT: Nishant Bhat shakes a leg with ex-contestant Moose Jattana
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: The stage of the most controversial show of all time Bigg Boss OTT is all set. All the five top contestants are fighting to grab the season’s first trophy.  

Nishant Bhat and Moose Jattana were one of the strongest couples on the show which was agreed by one and all. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voot (@voot)

Although Moose’s eviction made the game little weak for Nishant but he still he didn’t quit and has been trying really hard to win the trophy home. 

The couple will be setting the stage on fire with their sizzling performance for one last time. Well the latest promo from the sets of the grand finale suggests so. Nishant can be seen doing a solo performance on Aadat Se Majboor from the film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. 

For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT was available 24/7, and it gave the audiences a chance to observe, watch their favourite contestants more closely and personally which was never seen before. 

In the show, the audience also had the upper hand in deciding who will take home the Bigg Boss trophy and the prize money. Now that the voting process has been closed, sit tight and watch the show!

The Karan Johar hosted show has been premiered at 7 pm on Voot. Do not forget to watch the grand finale episode tonight and also stay connected for all the fresh updates related to the show. 

 

