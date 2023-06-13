Bigg Boss OTT: From Anjali Arora To Avinash Sachdev, Check Final List Of Confirmed Contestants

New Delhi: People's favourite reality show 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' is back again. The first season of the show was successful and the makers are all set to return with the second season from June 17 onwards. Salman Khan has replaced Karan Johar as the host of the Bigg Boss OTT. Ahead of the Bigg Boss OTT's premiere, we take a look at the final list of contestants.

In a video posted by 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' makers on Instagram, the contestants were introduced to the audience in a hide-and-seek format. While neither the faces nor names were revealed, contestants were seen describing themselves and their purpose of participating in the show, away from the camera. The makers have previously provided a hint of the contestants by dropping vague posters with intriguing alias names such as 'Goat', 'Queen', and 'Breaking News'. This year, faces which will be seen in the Bigg Boss OTT house are:

Aaliya Siddiqui, Anjali Arora, Awez Darbar, Jiya Shankar, Avinash Sachdev, Pooja Gor, Sima Taparia, Falaq Naazz, Jiya Shankar, Manisha Rani, Puneet and Palak Purswani.

This is the first time the audience would witness Salman Khan taking over as the host of 'Bigg Boss OTT'. Going by the promo, the audience can brace themselves with non-stop entertainment, multicamera streaming and, janta being the 'asli boss'!

This season has already been abuzz as Salman Khan took the reigns as host for this season, followed by the electrifying 'Lagi Bagi' promo that was unveiled by the platform. The non-stop entertainment, multicamera streaming, and with janta being the asli boss, JioCinema is truly taking the OTT version of the reality phenomenon to the next level. This season is truly going to be bigger, bolder and twice the fun from June 17.

That's not all! For the first time in the history of 'Bigg Boss', all contestants of 'Bigg Boss OTT' to be revealed at 7:00 PM, only on the JioCinema app!