Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT: Here’s when and where you can watch Karan Johar’s show!

The show will air on Sunday (August 8) at 8 pm and will be hosted by director Karan Johar for the first six weeks on Voot Select.

Bigg Boss OTT: Here’s when and where you can watch Karan Johar’s show!
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Voot

New Delhi: We're only a day away from the premiere of the most-awaited reality show Bigg Boss OTT which will be hosted by the feisty host Karan Johar and fans cannot contain their excitement! The Karan Johar-hosted show will feature many interesting contestants such as Neha Bhasin, Akshara Singh, Zeeshan Khan, Ridhima Pandit, Raqesh Bapat, Karan Nath, and many more.

Here's all you need to know about the show:

When is Bigg Boss OTT releasing?

The wait isn't long now as the show will air on Sunday (August 8) at 8 pm. It will be hosted by director Karan Johar for the first six weeks.

Where to watch Bigg Boss OTT?

'Bigg Boss OTT' will stream on the streaming platform Voot Select. Along with daily episodes, the audience will also have access to the 24x7 CCTV footage of the contestants in the Bigg Boss house.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voot (@voot)

 

What to watch out for in Bigg Boss OTT 

This is the first time the reality show will have a special digital segment. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss'.

"Bigg Boss OTT", which will stream on Voot, will introduce a 'janta' factor. The new format will give the common man the uncommon powers of "Bigg Boss OTT" by enabling them to handpick contestants and the contestants' stay, tasks, and exit from the show.

Earlier, the makers had released pictures of the decor of the house which was very different from previous seasons. In the pictures, we could see beautiful double-decker beds with unique décor on the walls. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voot (@voot)

 

Bigg Boss is known for its extraordinary beautiful house with almost all the luxuries including from the spa to the shopping complex to a theatre view. Anything and everything that you could expect is available in the house where the contestants are locked inside for the whole season without a watch, phone, or anything which can connect them to the outside world. 

What's even more interesting is that viewers will have total access to the doings of the contestants as with 24x7 direct camera footage.

From Monday-Saturday, the episodes will air at 7 pm on Voot and on Sunday, at 8 pm.

