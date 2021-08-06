हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bigg Boss OTT

Bigg Boss OTT: Tum Bin actor Raqesh Bapat to enter Karan Johar hosted show?

Raqesh made his acting debut in the 2001 film Tum Bin directed by Anubhav Sinha. After his stint on the silver screen, Bapat moved to the television industry.

Bigg Boss OTT: Tum Bin actor Raqesh Bapat to enter Karan Johar hosted show?
Pic courtesy: Instagram/Raqesh Bapat and File Photo

New Delhi: The reality show Bigg Boss OTT has been creating a lot of buzz lately with its announcements on confirmed contestants for the Karan Johar-hosted show. Recently, the streaming platform of the show Voot shared a teaser of the next confirmed contestant. Several fans guessed that it could be actor Raqesh Bapat. In the video on their website, we're introduced to an actor who loves to paint and has an artistic flair, however, fans can only see his back. 

Voot had also shared a glimpse of the actor on Instagram. The caption read, "Kripya dhyaan dijiye… Bigg Boss ko join karne wale next contestant… REVEALED ON VOOT!!"

Check out the intriguing post:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Voot (@voot)

 

Many fans, in the comment section, guessed that it could be Tum Bin actor Raqesh Bapat as he has a penchant for painting as well. He often shares pictures of his stunning artworks on his social media account. So, the buzz around him entering the show is quite strong.

Raqesh made his acting debut in the 2001 film Tum Bin, a romantic drama directed by Anubhav Sinha. After his stint on the silver screen, Bapat moved to the television industry and starred in shows such as Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar, Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?, Qubool Hai. Later, he made a comeback to the big screen with the films Vrundavan and Savita Damodar Paranjape.

Incidentally, on Friday, the makers had confirmed Bhojpuri model-actress Akshara Singh as a contestant on the show.

Earlier, the makers had also revealed the name of the first two contestants of the show - singer Neha Bhasin and actor Zeeshan Khan!

The show will be hosted by director Karan Johar for the first six weeks on Voot Select and will be known as 'Bigg Boss OTT'. After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss'.

"Bigg Boss OTT", which will stream on Voot, will introduce a 'janta' factor. The new format will give the common man the uncommon powers of "Bigg Boss OTT" by enabling them to handpick contestants and the contestants' stay, tasks, and exit from the show.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bigg Boss OTTBigg Boss 15Raqesh BapatBigg Boss OTT contestantsKaran JoharBigg Boss new seasonBigg Boss OTT updates
Next
Story

Anurag Basu asks Karisma Kapoor 'why not add Alia Bhatt as Kapoor family member', see her hilarious reaction!

Must Watch

PT13M22S

Uttar Pradesh Election 2022: Who will win UP Election 2022 ?