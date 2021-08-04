Bigg Boss OTT: 'Kumkum Bhagya' actor Zeeshan Khan confirmed as SECOND contestant in the show! - Watch

New Delhi: While there were a lot of speculations regarding the second contestant of Bigg Boss OTT, the makers have now finally released the promo with the confirmed name of the second contestant.

The most-controversial show which is starting from 8th August on Voot Select will have Zeeshan Khan as the second confirmed contestant.

The makers have released the promo of the Zeeshan and wrote, “CONFIRMED! Zeeshan Khan it is!!! Yes, you heard us right. Zeeshan will enter the house of Bigg Boss OTT as a contestant! Watch the promo here @Voot @vootselect. #BiggBossOTT #KaranJohar #8thAugust@8:00pm #ZeeshanKhan#24x7LIVE Starting 8th August, 8:00 pm, every Sunday catch the episodes @7pm on Mon-Sat & and LIVE 24x7 all days.”

For the unversed, Zeeshan hogged all the limelight when he was spotted in a bathrobe at an airport. His video went viral on social media. As claimed by him, he wanted to create a Guinness Book of World Records and so he sported a bathrobe for the airport.

Bigg Boss OTT has already started creating a lot of Buzz on social media and so the makers of the show are making sure to keep up the excitement level of their fans regarding the upcoming show.

Few days back, the makers have revealed the name of the first contestant of the show - singer Neha Bhasin!

Apart from that, the latest update about the most controversial show says that it will be hosted by director Karan Johar for the first six weeks on Voot Select and will be known as 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss'.

"Bigg Boss OTT", which will stream on Voot, will introduce a 'janta' factor. The new format will give the common man the uncommon powers of "Bigg Boss OTT" by enabling them to handpick contestants and the contestants' stay, tasks, and exit from the show.