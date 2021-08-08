Bigg Boss OTT: ‘Param Sundari’ Malaika Arora sets temperature soaring in THIS new promo- Watch!

New Delhi: Malaika Arora who is known for her sexy moves is all set to enter Bigg Boss OTT house. The actress will be seen making a grand entry and grooving over the song ‘Param Sundari’ from the recently released film Mimi which starred Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi in lead roles.

Sharing the promo on its Instagram, the makers wrote, “Hamari param sundari aagayi hai Bigg Boss OTT ke stage par aag lagane

Over The Top ka level badhayega Bigg Boss OTT and hotness ka quotient badhayegi hamari Mala

We are excited for this sizzling performance, what about you?

Bigg Boss OTT starts streaming today at 8 pm only on Voot.

She looked drop-dead gorgeous in low waist saree and was seen setting the stage on fire with her terrific performance.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT has already started creating a lot of Buzz on social media and so the makers of the show are making sure to keep up the excitement level of their fans regarding the upcoming show.

Few days back, the makers have revealed the names of the few contestants including- singer Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, and Raqesh Bapat among others are confirmed inmates of the show.

Apart from that, the latest update about the most controversial show says that it will be hosted by director Karan Johar for the first six weeks on Voot Select and will be known as 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss'.

"Bigg Boss OTT", which will stream on Voot, will introduce a 'janta' factor. The new format will give the common man the uncommon powers of "Bigg Boss OTT" by enabling them to handpick contestants and the contestants' stay, tasks, and exit from the show.