Renowned matchmaker Sima Taparia all set to enter Bigg Boss OTT house!

New Delhi: Sima Taparia who is popularly known for her Netflix show Indian Matchmaking is all set to enter Bigg Boss OTT house. In the show, Sima will be seen helping the contestants to find their matches.

Who is Sima Taparia?

Sima is a popular name in India as well as abroad. She has a Mumbai-based marriage bureau which is known as Suitable Rishta and is known for playing a cupid and particularly dealing with Indian arranged marriages. She considers herself as a ‘born matchmaker.’

Well, now only time will tell what Sima has in store for all the contestants in the house. Well, this is for the first time that the house will be having a tarot card corner where inmates will be able to know about their personal as well as professional lives.

Sharing the details on Instagram, the makers wrote, "Bigg Boss OTT + Sima Aunty = Match made in Heaven

Humein inka besabri se intezaar hai, aur aapko?

Apni kundali ready rakhne, ho sakta hai kuch naye pehlu khul jaaye

Bigg Boss OTT starts streaming today at 8 pm only on Voot.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT has already started creating a lot of Buzz on social media and so the makers of the show are making sure to keep up the excitement level of their fans regarding the upcoming show.

Few days back, the makers have revealed the names of the few contestants including- singer Neha Bhasin, Zeeshan Khan, and Raqesh Bapat among others are confirmed inmates of the show.

Apart from that, the latest update about the most controversial show says that it will be hosted by director Karan Johar for the first six weeks on Voot Select and will be known as 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

After the completion of the digital exclusive, the show will move seamlessly into Colors with the launch of Season 15 of 'Bigg Boss'.

"Bigg Boss OTT", which will stream on Voot, will introduce a 'janta' factor. The new format will give the common man the uncommon powers of "Bigg Boss OTT" by enabling them to handpick contestants and the contestants' stay, tasks, and exit from the show.