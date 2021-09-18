Bigg Boss OTT: Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty’s sizzling chemistry sets the grand finale stage on fire!

New Delhi: The stage of the most controversial show of all time Bigg Boss OTT is all set. All the five top contestants are fighting to grab the first season’s trophy.

While there are five top contestants who are fighting for the big win but the connection which is still connected and grabbing all the limelight in the house is none other than Raqesh Bapat and Shamita Shetty.

The couple will be setting the stage on fire with their romantic performance for one last time. Well the latest promo from the sets of the grand finale suggests so.

In the promo shared by the official page of Voot, a video clip has been shared on Instagram where the duo can be seen twinning with each other and were performing on the track Raataan Lambiyan from the movie Shershaah. The film starred Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra in lead roles.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss OTT was available 24/7, and it gave the audiences a chance to observe, watch their favourite contestants more closely and personally which was never seen before.

Shamita, Raqesh, Pratik, Divya and Nishant are the top five contestants fighting for the trophy.

In the show, the audience also had the upper hand in deciding who will take home the Bigg Boss trophy and the prize money. Now that the voting process has been closed, sit tight and watch the show!

The Karan Johar hosted show will be premiered at 7 pm on Voot. Do not forget to watch the grand finale episode tonight and also stay connected for all the fresh updates related to the show.