हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shamita Shetty

Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty opens up on first boyfriend's death, breaks down in tears

In Bigg Boss OTT's live feed, Shamita Shetty was seen opening up on her first boyfriend's death to Neha Bhasin amid her rift with Raqesh Bapat.

Bigg Boss OTT: Shamita Shetty opens up on first boyfriend&#039;s death, breaks down in tears
Pic courtesy: Voot Select

New Delhi: Actress and Bigg Boss OTT contestant Shamita Shetty recently revealed that her first boyfriend died in a car accident in a conversation with her friend and housemate Neha Bhasin.

As seen in the live feed of the reality show, while sitting in the garden area, Shamita told Neha that her first beau passed away in a car accident which left her deeply hurt and unable to let people into her life. 

Neha asked her, "You loved somebody who passed away?", to which Shamita replied, "First boyfriend, car accident."

Breaking down into tears, she also told Neha, "For so long, meri zindagi mein, I didn't allow anybody, mujhe itna waqt laga (it took me a lot of time) to get myself together, to put the pieces back together. I'd much rather take care of myself and be on my own."

Meanwhile, Shamita and Raqesh have been facing a rough patch for quite some time now. In the latest episode, the couple had an explosive argument in which they decided to continue the show as solo participants and not together. 

The two have gotten into fights over Divya Agarwal's friendship with Raqesh Bapat which irks Shamita. The actress has also accused Raqesh of not defending during a fight in the Bigg Boss OTT house. 

From other contestants' perspectives, Nishant Bhat, Pratik Sehajpal and Divya Agarwal often label Shamita as bossy and criticise Raqesh for being 'spineless' and 'indecisive'. 

The Bigg Boss OTT, which is streaming on Voot Select, will see singers and siblings Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar appear on the show as special guests soon.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Shamita ShettyNeha BhasinKaran JoharRaqesh BapatBigg Boss OTTShamita Shetty boyfriend
Next
Story

Jimmy Kimmel says unvaccinated COVID patients don't deserve ICU beds

Must Watch

PT9M33S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day, Sep 09, 2021