Who Is Bebika Dhurve, Dentist-Turned-Astrologer, Who Said Salman Khan Was Betrayed In Love?

A new season of Bigg Boss OTT has kick-started and one contestant who has been making headlines is Bebika Dhurve. Bebeka is known to don many professional hats. Once a dentist, she took up her father's profession - astrology - and then discovered her passion for acting. She made her debut in the television series 'Bhagyalakshmi'. And now in Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, Bebika has locked horns with 12 other contestants and has been constantly in the news since Day 1. Let's find out more about her.

Bebika Dhurve's Early Life And Family Background

Hailing from a Maharashtrian family, Bebika has five sisters. Her father Shriram Dhurve is a well-known astrologer, who has made an appearance in the Netflix series 'Indian Matchmaking'. According to media reports, Bebika studied in Mumbai before obtaining a dental degree from the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Science in Bengaluru. Some media reports also mention that she was a captain of her school's sports team and was excellent in her studies. However, she was often bullied for her looks.

From A Dentist To An Astrologer

Bebika began her career as a dentist but eventually decided to follow in her father's footsteps and take up astrology. She became proficient in palm and face reading. Her recent face-reading stint inside the Bigg Boss house has, however, led to a massive fight. She told fellow Bigg Boss contestant and content creator Abhishek Malhan he knows only how to lie and has so many faces that she doesn't know which face to slap. This created a huge furore within the house with contestants taking sides.

Bebika Dhurve's Roller-Coaster Journey

Bebika's Television Career

Bebika discovered her love for acting and debuted with the TV show 'Bhagyalakshmi' where she played the role of Devika Oberoi. In an exclusive interview with ETimes TV, Bebika had mentioned that the journey of bagging the role on TV was tough and she had been auditioning for three years before she bagged the role. In the same interview, however, she also mentioned that she was mistreated on the show by some co-actors and that's the reason why she quit 'Bhagyalakshmi' and not because she bagged Bigg Boss OTT2.

When Bebika Said Salman Khan Was Horribly Betrayed In Love

In the seventh episode of Bigg Boss OTT Season 2, during a conversation with co-contestant Manisha Rani, she spoke about the show host's love life. When Manisha asked her if Salman Khan was betrayed in love, she replied 'Bhayankar (horrible)'. She also said that while Salman Khan might look rough and tough from the outside, from the inside, he's a soft-hearted person. She also said that Salman wants a woman who's 'gharelu, maa baap ki seva karne wali, pati ki seva karne wali, pati ko samajne wali' (a homemaker who looks after the family and husband).