Bigg Boss: Shalin collapses in the morning, Tina has a hearty laugh- WATCH

We've come across live footage where Shalin was in the bathroom area brushing his teeth when he suddenly collapsed and hit the ground. 

Last Updated: Dec 19, 2022, 06:47 PM IST
New Delhi: Well, Weekend Ka Waar is always fun-packed as Salman Khan and Shekhar Suman bring up the heat of the show with some uncomfortable truths and some Masti.

While we were having Monday blues, Shalin must be facing the same too, as the actor had quite a fall while brushing his teeth earlier today. 

We've come across live footage where Shalin was in the bathroom area brushing his teeth when he suddenly collapsed and hit the ground. 

While we are hoping there is no serious injury but we couldn't help but notice Tina smirking. In the video, Tina is seen laughing and passed a remark...that Shalin fell because he couldn't get enough of him in the mirror.

We wonder if it was the other way round, would Tina be okay with Shalin laughing at her expense.

It came as a surprise to all fans yesterday when Shalin, despite being targetted by Tina, chose to maintain the sanctity of their friendship & referred to her as caring. 

Tina called him a cartoon. Shalin's antics of making everything funny is evident, after the fall, he got up & continued to brush his teeth & laughed at himself too.

We love such cute moments! Don't you! 

