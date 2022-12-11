Bigg Buzz: Rohit Verma gives fierce tags to the Bigg Boss contestants, calls Archana 'cheesy' and Priyanka 'boring'

New Delhi: Voot is all set to bring the Bigg Boss living room to life with a twist this season with the launch of Bigg Buzz with a completely new format. The show will showcase a fictional family interacting, and playing games with the evicted and previous season's BB contestants. Bigg Boss contestants, giving the audience unfiltered opinions and an exclusive scoop on Bigg Boss with adorable characters.

This week’s special guest on Bigg Buzz is the Ex Bigg Boss contestant, Rohit Verma who graced the show and shared his opinion on this season’s contestants and their game. Rohit who was a part of the third season of this show is well aware of the tactics and game politics every contestant takes up in the house. Additionally, he also knows a few contestants from the outside. In fun segments of the show, Rohit called out these contestants with many hashtags and one-liners.

Rohit revealed, “Archana is my favorite. I think she’s the bindaas entertainment queen, she’s very cheesy and cute. Tina doesn't take any tension but gives a lot of tension to others, this is her strategy. Nimrit is scared of nominations and her entire character changes during any nomination task, she starts pleasing everyone just to keep herself safe from getting nominated. Priyanka is her own favorite. She doesn't listen to anyone else and at times becomes very irritating and boring. But I do like her clothes, she has a good fashion sense”

