New Delhi: On Ram Navami, a festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Rama, on the last day of Chaitra Navratri, &TV has special story tracks in-store.

Both its shows, Happu Ki Ultan Paltan and Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, will present special tracks on the festival's significance and honouring Lord Vishnu in Ram avatar.

The festivity brings happiness, zeal, positivity, and togetherness to celebrations.

Talking about the festival, Vidisha Srivastava (Anita Bhabi) says, “I adore how the makers include the festivities in our show. As we shoot such sequences, I feel that we celebrate the day with our viewers, just like our extended family. I want to wish everyone a very Happy Ram Navami, and may Lord Ram keep them blessed”.

About Ram Navami’s track in &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan Himani Shivpuri (Katori Amma) shares,"This Ram Navmi, Katori Amma, returns from the temple after performing pooja. Her attention is drawn to Hritik (Aryan Prajapati), Ranbir (Somya Azad), and Chamchi (Zara Warsi) attires, who will play the roles of Ram Lakshman, and Sita in their school play. Amma explains to the kids the significance of Ram Navami and why it is celebrated. Also, share prasad with them and send them to school with a smile”.

Talking about celebrating the festival in real life, Himani adds, “Ram Navami, the birth of Maryada Purushottam Ram, is considered the most auspicious day in the Hindu calendar. Every year, I partake in the rituals of offering prayers and prasad to Lord Rama for good health and prosperity. Every year I invite underprivileged children home for Kala chana, halwa, and puri, and this year also, I will continue that tradition. I wish everyone good health and best wishes for Ram Navami”.