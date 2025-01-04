Chandan Roy Sanyal Embodies Shri Ramakrishna Paramhansa Deb In 'Binodiini – Ekti Natir Upakhyan'

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal is no stranger to transformative roles, but his portrayal of Shri Ramakrishna Paramhansa Deb in Binodiini – Ekti Natir Upakhyan marks a deeply personal and spiritual milestone. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the film tells the inspiring story of Nati Binodini, a trailblazing actress who rose from humble beginnings in Kolkata’s red-light district to redefine Bengali theatre. Shri Ramakrishna’s guiding presence in her life adds a profound spiritual layer to her journey.

In the newly released first-look poster, Chandan’s uncanny resemblance to Shri Ramakrishna is captivating. His cropped grey hair, serene expression, and austere demeanor evoke the mystic’s tranquil spirituality. However, the actor reveals that stepping into this revered role was more than a physical transformation—it was a surrender to faith.

“For me, playing Shri Ramakrishna was a divine calling,” Chandan shares. “His teachings have shaped my life since childhood. When Ram Kamal Mukherjee offered me this role, I felt chosen by the divine itself. Having faced personal losses and embraced spirituality, I was ready to let go of my ego and become a vessel for his essence.”

The actor immersed himself in a rigorous preparatory process, including adopting a vegetarian lifestyle, practicing meditation, and studying the guru’s teachings. “This role demanded faith over performance,” he explains. “Shri Ramakrishna was the doer—I simply allowed his spirit to flow through me.”

A Film Rooted in Cultural and Spiritual Depth

Binodiini – Ekti Natir Upakhyan pays homage to Binodini Dasi, a pioneering actress who battled societal stigma and personal adversities to rise as a star of 19th-century Bengali theatre. Her journey intertwined with Shri Ramakrishna’s spiritual mentorship adds an emotional and philosophical depth to the narrative, promising a story of resilience, faith, and redemption.

Chandan’s portrayal brings a fresh, soulful dimension to the mystic revered for his message of religious unity. Meanwhile, the actor continues to captivate audiences with his work, including the upcoming season of Aashram.

With its unique fusion of spirituality, history, and drama, Binodiini – Ekti Natir Upakhyan promises to be a cinematic experience that touches hearts and stirs souls.