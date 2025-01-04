Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2839500https://zeenews.india.com/television/chandan-roy-sanyal-embodies-shri-ramakrishna-paramhansa-deb-in-binodiini-ekti-natir-upakhyan-2839500.html
NewsEntertainmentTelevision
CHANDAN ROY SANYAL

Chandan Roy Sanyal Embodies Shri Ramakrishna Paramhansa Deb In 'Binodiini – Ekti Natir Upakhyan'

Chandan Roy Sanyal undergoes a profound spiritual transformation to portray Shri Ramakrishna Paramhansa Deb in the highly anticipated film 'Binodiini – Ekti Natir Upakhyan'.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Jan 04, 2025, 04:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Chandan Roy Sanyal Embodies Shri Ramakrishna Paramhansa Deb In 'Binodiini – Ekti Natir Upakhyan' File Photo

Actor Chandan Roy Sanyal is no stranger to transformative roles, but his portrayal of Shri Ramakrishna Paramhansa Deb in Binodiini – Ekti Natir Upakhyan marks a deeply personal and spiritual milestone. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Ram Kamal Mukherjee, the film tells the inspiring story of Nati Binodini, a trailblazing actress who rose from humble beginnings in Kolkata’s red-light district to redefine Bengali theatre. Shri Ramakrishna’s guiding presence in her life adds a profound spiritual layer to her journey.

In the newly released first-look poster, Chandan’s uncanny resemblance to Shri Ramakrishna is captivating. His cropped grey hair, serene expression, and austere demeanor evoke the mystic’s tranquil spirituality. However, the actor reveals that stepping into this revered role was more than a physical transformation—it was a surrender to faith.

“For me, playing Shri Ramakrishna was a divine calling,” Chandan shares. “His teachings have shaped my life since childhood. When Ram Kamal Mukherjee offered me this role, I felt chosen by the divine itself. Having faced personal losses and embraced spirituality, I was ready to let go of my ego and become a vessel for his essence.”

The actor immersed himself in a rigorous preparatory process, including adopting a vegetarian lifestyle, practicing meditation, and studying the guru’s teachings. “This role demanded faith over performance,” he explains. “Shri Ramakrishna was the doer—I simply allowed his spirit to flow through me.”

A Film Rooted in Cultural and Spiritual Depth

Binodiini – Ekti Natir Upakhyan pays homage to Binodini Dasi, a pioneering actress who battled societal stigma and personal adversities to rise as a star of 19th-century Bengali theatre. Her journey intertwined with Shri Ramakrishna’s spiritual mentorship adds an emotional and philosophical depth to the narrative, promising a story of resilience, faith, and redemption.

Chandan’s portrayal brings a fresh, soulful dimension to the mystic revered for his message of religious unity. Meanwhile, the actor continues to captivate audiences with his work, including the upcoming season of Aashram.

With its unique fusion of spirituality, history, and drama, Binodiini – Ekti Natir Upakhyan promises to be a cinematic experience that touches hearts and stirs souls.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK