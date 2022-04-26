New Delhi: Chef Vs Fridge Season 2 on Zee Café brings a lot more than just exciting entertainment. The judges of the show Chef Shipra Khanna and Chef Ajay Chopra provide valuable culinary insights as they start the episode by preparing a dish from their end. The dish from the judges would not only water your taste buds but will also fodder your brains with multiple ideas.

The next episode of Chef Vs Fridge Season 2 comes with the theme of Sustainable cuisine in which the judges would be seen preparing a mouth savouring dish from leftover vegetables. The two chefs come up with the idea of preparing the Bengali dish Sukhto while also providing valuable insights into the changing food habits of today’s generation. With the shift towards convenience, sustainability has lately taken a back seat.

Speaking on the theme of sustainability, Chef Shipra Khanna said, "Sustainability means a whole lot of things, a whole lot of parameters. It is more a thought than a fundamental one. So, I think the thought here is that if we think sustainable then we are not going to look at getting a lot of stuff from far-off nations and as a nation would become self-dependent creating opportunities for our people. We also would think to use every single element to its fullest and not create wastage. Giving you a quick example, we use onions but we throw away the onion peel onion peel is an excellent colouring agent for soups. So, if you want to give a nice golden brown colour to your soup, you can use onion peel. In many international restaurants, there are no dustbins available because they use every single part of the ingredients."

This Sunday at 8 PM take a crash course on sustainable cuisine with Chef Vs Fridge Season 2.