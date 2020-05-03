हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
jasleen matharu

‘Chupke se’: ‘Bigg Boss 12’ contestant Jasleen Matharu married? Shares pic and video in sindoor, bridal chooda

It started after Jasleen Matharu posted a video of her dancing to ‘Saathiya’ song ‘ Chupke Se’ wearing sindoor and bangles. Jasleen’s scintillating dance moves made the spotlight follow her while her new avatar confused the netizens.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@jasleenmatharu

New Delhi: Instagram posts of ‘Bigg Boss 12’ contestant Jasleen Matharu wearing sindoor and bridal chooda has sent the internet into a meltdown. She has also occupied a permanent spot on the list of trends and netizens have flooded her Instagram posts with the comment “did you married?” However, Jasleen hasn’t yet spoken about her marital status.

It started after she posted a video of her dancing to ‘Saathiya’ song ‘ Chupke Se’ wearing sindoor and bangles. Jasleen’s scintillating dance moves made the spotlight follow her while her new avatar confused the netizens.

“Chupke se,” she captioned the post. Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Chupke se 

A post shared by Jasleen Matharu  (@jasleenmatharu) on

Later, she added another photo of her in a similar get-up.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Jasleen Matharu  (@jasleenmatharu) on

It is not confirmed if Jasleen is married or she has shot the song for a project.

Jasleen was in the past linked to singer Anup Jalota. They together participated in ‘Bigg Boss 12’. During their stint in the show, the duo maintained that they were in a relationship. However, post their eviction they denied being in any form of relationship other than that of a student and a teacher. She is younger to Anup Jalota by 37 years.

Tags:
jasleen matharuBigg boss 12 Jasleen Matharujasleen matharu pics
