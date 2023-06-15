Crime Patrol 48 Hours: New Season Of Edgy Crime Anthology Series On Roll

New Delhi: Crime Patrol, one of the longest-running reality crime television series, is set to captivate audiences once again with its highly anticipated new season, "Crime Patrol 48 Hours." Premiering on Sony Entertainment Television, this gripping instalment promises to bring to light intriguing cases that demand swift thinking, exceptional investigative work, and seamless coordination to solve heinous crimes.

Crime Patrol was first started in 2003, with each episode meticulously crafted, the show provides an authentic and compelling portrayal of how law enforcement agencies meticulously unravel complex cases, striving to deliver justice to the families of the victims.

Crime Patrol 48 Hours aims to shed light on the immediate threats faced by society and showcase the remarkable efforts made by law enforcement to solve crimes expeditiously and effectively. With a focus on swift action and successful resolutions, the new season will take viewers on an intense journey, showcasing the tireless dedication and expertise of the police force.

The new season's gripping promos have already generated immense excitement among fans and enthusiasts of Crime Patrol. Audiences can expect a rollercoaster ride of emotions, as each episode unveils a unique case that challenges the abilities of the investigating officers.

Don't miss the highly anticipated premiere of 'Crime Patrol 48 Hours'.