CRIME PATROL NEW SEASON

Crime Patrol Makes Comeback, New Season To Launch On This Date

Crime Patrol brings to the fore how our law enforcement agencies solve crime cases skillfully. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 05:52 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Mumbai: A fresh and limited edition of the much-loved show ‘Crime Patrol’ will premiere on Sony Entertainment Television on July 10 at 10 PM. The new season, titled ‘Crime Patrol 48 Hours’, promises to investigate intriguing cases of crime. Building up more pace with the narrative, each episode will feature a ticking clock with a 48-hour time limit. On a forever endeavour to solve cases, the show will also feature its regular detective work and seamless coordination. 

Most homicide experts suggest that if you can’t find a lead within the first 48 hours, the chance of solving the case decreases dramatically. This new chapter of Crime Patrol focuses on these critical hours that can make or break the case as investigative teams’ race against time to solve their cases. Touching upon cases of greed, passion, and revenge amongst others – this gripping crime show emphasizes the commitment, persistence, and expertise required to solve the most intricate cases.  

 

Bringing to the fore remarkable achievements of our law enforcement agencies in solving crimes swiftly and effectively, this season promises suspenseful plots that will leave you glued to your television screens. 

