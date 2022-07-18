NewsEntertainmentTelevision
Dance Deewane Juniors: Aamir Khan shakes a leg with Neetu Kapoor on 'Aati Kya Khandala'- WATCH

The grand evening was also graced by the leads from shows including 'Muskuraane Ki Vajah Tum Ho', 'Harphoul Mohini', 'Parineetii', 'Sasural Simar Ka 2,' 'Naagin' among others.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 11:02 AM IST
  • Aamir Khan is all set to break the records with his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starring Kareena Kapoor.
  • He is busy promoting the film and recently, he was called as a guest in the reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors' grand finale.

Aamir Khan is all set to break the records with his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' co-starring Kareena Kapoor. He is busy promoting the film and recently, he was called as a guest in the reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors' grand finale.

During the show. Mr. Pefectionist told everyone about how much he loves dancing and this is one of the reasons that the actor came to the show. The superstar also grooved along with the kids, as he misses no opportunity to entertain the audience with his dance, games, and fun banter. One of the most loved videos on the internet today is of Aamir dancing to his popular song 'Aati Kya Khandala' with show's judge and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Aamir Khan also revealed that he has always been a big fan of Neetu Kapoor and that dancing with her is a dream come true. 

Expressing his fan moment, Aamir confronts Neetu Ji, he said, "Neetuji's first film 'Yaadon Ki Baraat' was directed by my Chacha and since then I have been a big fan of her. Today I feel blessed that I have the opportunity to share the same stage with you as I have been an admirer of your work since the inception of your career."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

'Laal Singh Chaddha' also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of the Hollywood superhit 'Forrest Gump'. The film is scheduled to hit screens on August 11 this year.

 

