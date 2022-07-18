New Delhi: Eight years old Aditya Patil beat All Stars group, Prateek Kumar Naik and Geet Kaur Bagga, to emerged as the winner of ‘Dance Deewane Juniors’ on Sunday (July 17). Aditya was given a trophy and awarded Rs 20 lakh for his victory. Bollywood actor Aamir Khan also joined judges Neetu Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and Marzi Pestonji for the grand finale. Aditya was part of Pratik Utekar’s group and was also the first finalist.





After winning the show, Aditya in a statement thanked his family, mentor and judges for his victory and expressed a desire to continue his dancing journey.



“I want to thank my family, friends, Neetu ma’am, Nora ma’am, Marzi sir and my captain Pratik Utekar for always being there to guide me – I owe it all to them. This stage has boosted my confidence, which will motivate me to win the world,” he said.

Aditya further said, “I wanted to win this title not only for myself but for my parents and grandparents who have supported me throughout this journey and stood with me like a rock. This will be like a breakthrough in my life, and I want to make the most out of it. I will never forget this journey and will always keep pursuing my passion for dance”.

Throughout his journey, Aditya had constantly impressed judges and audiences alike by trying out various dance forms. The young dancer is a huge Tiger Shroff fan and even named his abs after the actor.

Dance Deewane Juniors aired on Colors TV and was hosted by Karan Kundrra.